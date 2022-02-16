Editor’s note: This is a follow-up article from the one published in Wednesday’s edition on USD 413’s town hall budget cut presentation.
MATT RESNICK
USD 413’s budget tour came to a close at the Chanute High School auditorium Tuesday evening. Superintendent Kellen Adams provided a detailed overview of the district’s $18 million budget, as well as the primary reasons for its nearly $1 million budget shortfall.
The previous stops were for staff only, with the public finale serving as the final presentation. Adams has previously stated that he’s looking to avoid staffing cuts through natural attrition (retirements and resignations), and will not look to replace most departing staff members.
A question that had yet to be raised during the tour came at the town hall, as Adams was asked if any of the district’s purchases or expenditures were made through his personal company Midwest Timing & Results, which is the trade name for his LLC, KJA Enterprises. Adams replied that he has not made any purchases through his company on behalf of the district.
“Yes, there were not capital expenditures that went to my business,” Adams confirmed with The Tribune.
In addition to his perch atop USD 413, Adams is also chair of the Chanute Regional Development Authority. Presenting a potential conflict of interest between CRDA and USD 413, CRDA Executive Director Matt Godinez is also a newly-elected member of the USD 413 Board of Education.
In late November, it was announced that Adams’ LLC had purchased a property located at 909 N. Garfield from the CRDA-run Chanute Land Bank. He plans to utilize it as a rental property. The land bank spent $9,000 in initial improvements and further renovation was estimated at $43,000.
In an interview with the Tribune Wednesday, Godinez said he did not believe that Adams had any plans to use the property for future USD 413-related endeavors.
“Kellen bid on it as a private investment,” Godinez said, noting that the purchase was approved by the land bank’s board of directors. “That was not on behalf of the district at all — just his own personal investment as a private citizen.”
Godinez said that other checks and balances are in place, and that even prior to being elected to the board, he would have been uncomfortable if purchases were made through Adams’ LLC on behalf of the district.
When discussing the overlapping nature of their respective positions and roles on the two boards, Godinez said he does not believe it presents any potential conflicts of interest.
“I appreciate Kellen’s volunteerism to be chairperson on the CRDA,” Godinez said. “He’s one vote of 13, so nothing happens on the CRDA board without 12 other votes. He doesn’t have any special powers or anything of that nature — the chairperson just runs the meetings.”
Godinez also explained his perspective as a USD 413 BOE member.
“Technically, if you break it down, a vote could count against someone’s employment — but it’s just one vote,” Godinez said. “The thing that both Kellen and I share is that we both want what’s best for Chanute day in and day out. And I get to do that with my job, and now also serving on the school board. Everything that I do on the CRDA and on the school board, I deem is what’s in the best interest of Chanute. So I don’t see a conflict, I see them as complementary. And I think there’s a lot of checks and balances in there to keep us true and ethical.”
The same audience member asked if the budget cut meetings were a pretext for a proposed mill levy increase.
“There’s really no mill rates that we can change,” Adams said. “The LOB (Local Option Budget) and Capital Outlay funds are both maxed out.”
War of Attrition
Royster Middle School band director Jan Rogers took Adams to task regarding his strategy of not replacing departing staff. Rogers spoke of a budding RMS band program that doubles as a pipeline to Chanute High School’s program.
Rogers previously attended two of the building meetings on the budget cut tour, having engaged in tense dialogue with Adams on the matter of attrition. Rogers, who plans to retire at the conclusion of the school year, is concerned that if her position is not replaced, it could potentially cause a collapse of the RMS band program. Adams had previously discussed contracting class sections, and if his blueprint were followed to fruition, it would leave one RMS band instructor to oversee roughly 50 students.
“I don’t feel like you can say the program is not being hurt,” Rogers told Adams. “(The program) is being hurt when you don’t have that second (instructor) there.”
Rogers also mentioned further logistics related to the program, including bus trips to perform at out-of-town venues.
“It is so important when you have that second person there to help,” she said.
Rogers said most school districts would consider a robust and growing band as a good problem to have.
“But this district doesn’t seem to feel that way, and I’m baffled by that,” Rogers said. “The social and emotional feelings that we’re so concerned about with our children — band plays a big part in that and helps them so much. And to take some of that away from them, it’s just wrong.”
Rogers said the Board of Education should question the elimination of one of the band teachers from the program, noting that she’s poured her heart into building the program over the past four years.
“This baffles me that you would still pay me if I stay, but if I leave you will not pay anybody half the amount to come and take my place,” she said. “So the money would be there if I was here, but if I’m gone, it’s not — even though you’d still be saving money.”
Adams only lightly touched on Rogers’ concerns during the meeting, but expanded on them during his post-meeting interview with The Tribune, confirming that cuts to the program could potentially be harmful to students.
“There’s absolutely an argument that can be made to that; I don’t deny that one bit,” he said. “But the same can likely be said for elementary teachers if we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to take teacher-(student) ratio to 30, and so we’re going to reduce your sections accordingly.”
Adams added that there is merit to Rogers’ comments.
“But the same issues and concerns should, and would, apply to other areas of the district,” he said.
Adams reflected on his quartet of tour stops, and said he came away impressed with the sheer scope of the questions.
“We had a really good diversity of questions,” he said. “Everything from enrollment to where kids are (leaving the district for) and capital expenditures — and had some vibrant discussion on the CEA (Chanute Extension Academy).”
Adams was also impressed with the preparation of some at the town hall, including Tessa Barney, who came equipped with an extensive printout of USD 413’s budgetary information over the past several years.
“That’s the kind of engagement that I like to see,” he said, “being prepared and researching the issues.”
Adams was also asked about the potential sale of building property as a way to avert staffing cuts. The district is currently in the process of putting one of its properties up for bid – the former district office – in order to generate further revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.