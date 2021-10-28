MATT RESNICK
Upon the release of the latest Gating Committee report Thursday morning, USD 413 announced that it will remain in its Yellow protocol for a third consecutive week.
Yellow denotes that the positivity plus exposure rate is between 2 and 4.99 percent of the student population, now updated to 1,755 to reflect the Sept. 20 headcount reported to the state. It requires mandatory masking only when social distancing is not possible. The Yellow protocol also requires visitors and spectators on district premises to mask up.
For the week Oct. 20-26, the district recorded a total of six COVID-19 cases and 50 exposures.
Of those exposures, 39 exposures took place in the home/daycare environment, while eight occurred in the breakfast lunch/setting, and three were in the classroom.
Also during that week, 88 tests were administered by USD 413 nurses or other staff. Five of those tests registered a positive result and one individual deemed to be a close-contact tallied a positive result.
Additionally, 10 people declined testing.
The district currently has 22 active cases of COVID-19 cases, its highest total since active cases peaked at 28 in late August.
Royster Middle School tops the list with nine active cases, while Chanute Elementary School checks in with eight. That places them above the state threshold for being tagged as an active cluster. Of the 22 total cases in the district, 19 are students.
There are 116 individuals districtwide who are under quarantine protocols.
Since the first day of classes Aug. 12, the district has reported 101 total cases and 632 exposures.
