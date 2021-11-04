MATT RESNICK
Soon set to assume their seats on the USD 413 Board of Education, Tuesday’s election ushered in a new set of faces. Emerging victorious were Heather Guernsey, Matt Godinez and Alex Rodriquez. With three seats up for grabs, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center CEO Dennis Franks wound up as the odd man out.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Kellen Adams said he wanted to thank the quartet of candidates for putting their names on the official ballot with the overarching desire of serving the community.
“Because being a board member and doing it the right way is an investment of time and energy,” he said. “Obviously, one of them did not get elected — but I just want to say thank you to each one of them for volunteering. Second, congratulations to our three new members.”
Adams noted that the trio of freshly-minted board members represents 42 percent of the board.
“That’s a pretty sizable turnover,” Adams said. “It represents an opportunity for us to get some new insights, new perspectives on some things that we may be missing or haven’t quite looked at in certain ways. So I’m looking forward to what each one of those individuals brings to the table.”
Franks was appointed by the board in June to temporarily fill the vacated seat of Gary Wheeler. At the time, both Guernsey and Rodriquez were also vying for the seat; Franks emerged with unanimous approval. Franks indicated the issue most important to him was the mental health and wellbeing of students and staff districtwide, as they continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On the mental health issue, we are just now looking at the tip of the iceberg on the stuff that we’re going to be seeing as we go forward,” Franks said during Monday’s board meeting. “We have a Neosho County healthcare task force. We haven’t met in a while, but we’re going to have a meeting in January to figure out how we’re going to handle this as it starts to come down.”
During a contentious time for school districts nationwide, Franks ultimately came out in support of masking policies — and with his quasi-incumbent status and high-profile role in the community, seemingly had the inside track to retain his seat on the board. Beating out Franks, 19-year-old Rodriquez is the youngest to ever be elected to the board in the history of the school district. Despite the election night shocker, Adams said he was not surprised by the results.
“No, I was not surprised at all,” he said. “What an opportunity for Mr. Rodriquez. What an opportunity for our district — and what an opportunity for our board of seven people.”
Having worked for several districts prior to arriving in Chanute in 2019, Adams noted that Rodriquez is by far the youngest elected school official that he can recall.
“Nobody that close to their high school graduation,” Adams said of Rodriquez, a class of ‘21 Chanute High School grad.
“I think it’s great when you have young alumni that are interested in serving and giving back to our community.”
Adams did not speculate on what attracted voters to the teen candidate.
“But it was apparent that there were enough voters that believed Mr. Rodriquez made sense,” he said, “and that’s why they voted for him.”
Adams was also nonplussed by the low voter turnout, as only 15.5 percent of registered Neosho County voters cast ballots.
“The low turnout just did not surprise me,” Adams said. “I think this is pretty typical for the state of Kansas - and the nation - on the level of engagement when it’s just (an election) at the local level.”
But he did say that the low turnout is unfortunate.
“I would love to think that people would be more invested in the local election,” he said, “but it follows a trend that’s been this way for too long.”
Potential bond issue
Adams introduced the possibility of a bond issue, with initial discussion taking place during Monday’s meeting.
“Very preliminary,” he said. “Just at the brainstorming stage at this point.”
Adams said he was recently made aware that the district has additional financial capacity that’s available. He said that those funds are a result of refinancing previous bonds.
“With that information, I felt it was important to at least present that opportunity to the board and let them decide whether they wish to pursue it further,” he said.
Adams further noted that the stars have aligned in relation to a very favorable interest rate environment, representing no increase in taxes. Adams said he has previously engaged in discussions with the district’s bond underwriter. One of his primary questions pertained to the maximum dollar amount the district could reach without incurring a tax increase, which turned out to be in the range of $10 million.
“Right now our strategy is to run a bond that would not necessitate any new taxes for taxpayers,” he said.
If the bond ultimately passes, Adams said the money will be mainly earmarked for the expansion of early learning services.
“Whether it’s a renovation remodel of Lincoln Early Learning Center or a brand new space is yet to be determined,” he said. “There are several questions, and one of those is do you renovate your current site and building or move entirely?”
LELC has a current headcount of 105 students Pre-K.
“Wherever we go with those dollars, it will be focused on early learning,” Adams said. “Expanding the programming, expanding the classrooms and providing proper spaces for early learning.”
The potential bond issue goes along with the district’s strategic plan objectives.
“(The bond issue) ties to goals that the board has had for a number of years,” Adams said. “So seeing that connection was excellent from my perspective. I would expect this topic to be on our agenda every month from this point until we either decide to put it on the ballot or not.”
During the discussion at the school board meeting, district bond counsel Dustin Avey noted that if the bond issue were to take place today, the district would receive 27 percent in state aid, as opposed to 63 percent — due to a change in state law in 2015 for any new bonds approved by voters. A “disparity” in the formula could potentially increase the state aid from 27 percent to 50 to 55 percent. This, however, would require a legislative fix.
Also present for the discussion Monday were the district’s architects, David Stewart and Vince Haines of El Dorado-based Gravity Works Architecture. Stewart and Haines also provided updates on other current district projects, as they looked to finalize multiple roofing repairs at CES and CHS — referred to by Board President Cassie Cleaver as “the roofing saga.”
After much discussion, the board unanimously approved phases one and two of the roofing proposals through DCS Services for a total price tag just north of $1.29 million — while the district outlay cost checks in at $99,000.
“This would have been something that we would have ended up paying the entire cost of down the road, had we not went back and figured all of this out and the old hailstorms and some of that stuff,” Cleaver said. “That’s awesome that we can make this happen with minimal cost.”
