DAVID MINK
For the Tribune
Royster Stadium will not stand for much longer.
The USD 413 Board of Education gave the green light to a plan to cement into policy a repurposing of Royster Stadium during its regular monthly meeting Monday.
Although the board is currently reviewing plans to demolish much of the stadium’s structures, the track and practice field are still in use and open to the public.
“Our intent is to demo the actual structure of the stands and the press box, but not the track and practice field because we believe there’s still value and purpose in those,” USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams said. “So can we repurpose these to be used not only by our students, but by the community as well?”
Adams said the district would be eligible for a grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas’ Pathways to a Healthy Kansas initiative if it documented the track’s purpose in writing.
“They want to infuse dollars into communities where it benefits the most people,” he said. “In practice we’re already letting the community use the track, but if we codified that into language, we could be eligible for those grants.”
Adams said he would prepare that policy language and bring it for a first reading by the board next month, along with low-cost bids for structure demolition.
The board also approved a comprehensive audit of all board-approved policy manuals after Adams notified the board that nearly all of the district’s policy manuals – including the board policy manual, the student conduct handbook and the substitute’s manual – are incompatible with state law because of a statute change.
“The Kansas Reviser of Statutes recoded several items across the board, and everything that applies to schools was pushed to a new number,” Adams said. “They essentially blew up the numbering system.”
This means that anything in the school district’s manuals that refers to state statutes now references an obsolete number.
Adams brought to the board a proposal to allow the Kansas Association of School Boards to review the district’s manuals and bring them in line with the new system.
The cost to review the policy documents is around $8,500.
“This falls below the threshold for board approval,” Adams said. “But I want unilateral support here because we’re looking at a cover-to-cover reviewing of every single document that’s under your purview.”
The board also accepted nearly $2,000 in donations to Debbie’s Fund, a memorial fund in honor of former school district employee Debbie Cummings.
The fund was created posthumously to provide assistance to students who have delinquent food accounts.
