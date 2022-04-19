GREG LOWER
greg@chanute.comgreCommunity National Bank has moved some employees to a former retail space at Santa Fe and 14th Street in preparation for downtown expansion.
Office furniture was delivered Monday and about 31 employees have moved into the former JC Penney store at Santa Fe and 14th, CNB Senior Executive Vice-President Ron Flowers said. The space has been leased as a temporary location while the main bank in downtown Chanute renovates an adjacent historic building for expansion.
The former Sears store at the northeast corner of Lincoln and Main will become office space for administrative staff. The project is still in the stages of finalizing the design and determining the cost, and Flowers said they hope to start renovation in the next 90 days.
The building was originally constructed as the Fidelity State Bank and the Sears store occupied it and an adjacent building to the east. The renovation will tie the buildings into the main CNB bank to the north.
The current plans are to renovate the first floor and do some renovation of the upper floor for future use, but it will not be finished yet. The temporary JC Penney location provides an estimated 14,000 square feet, which Flowers said is more than needed. The downtown renovation will be 9,100 square feet.
The downtown building will get new windows and will reopen windows bricked up on the west side. The large windows facing Main Street will not be necessary and the entrance will be redesigned, but Flowers said they will not extensively change the look of the exterior. He said it will definitely identify the building as CNB.
CNB previously expanded into a building to the east of its main office and purchased the Sears location last fall.
“We’re just kind of bursting at the seams, quite honestly,” Flowers said.
The administrative space in the Sears building will not be open to the public and will provide support for the whole CNB organization.
