Profiles by Greg Lower/Tribune:
Incumbent: Orr
The 2020 Neosho County commission race has not shaped up the same way 2017 started out.
In 2016, Republican incumbent Nich Galemore decided against a third term and the election went to Jennifer Orr, running unaffiliated. She later resigned during controversy over the Neosho Ridge Wind project, and Gov. Laura Kelly appointed David Orr as replacement. David Orr, who was in the process of divorcing Jennifer Orr, had run unsuccessfully against Galemore earlier.
Republican candidate Chris Ellis, unopposed in the primary, died in a traffic accident and the party appointed Galemore to replace him, setting up a rematch.
Orr said he was asked to submit his name for the appointment. He said he and Commissioner Gail Klaassen were selected and County Clerk Heather Elsworth was appointed by local Republicans for Kelly’s approval.
“No party appointed me,” Orr said.
While Jennifer Orr switched to Democrat, Kelly appointed her replacement as unaffiliated and also received Ellis and Galemore as candidates.
“She had a choice right then,” Orr said.
Only the public will be able to judge, he said, and now he has an 18-month track record to compare to Galemore’s eight years. He said he hopes voters will evaluate his accomplishment.
“If this was a ballgame, I pitched no-hitter,” Orr said.
He does not see this election as a rematch.
“The whole game is different,” Orr said, adding that Jennifer and Galemore did not confront the things he has faced.
Orr said the county’s roads are dilapidated.
“Everything was worn out,” he said and the wind farm provided 93 miles of repairs for free.
“The farmers are why I did the deal,” he said. The landowners had already leased the land for the project, and he did not feel he had the right to stop them. He said it was for land owners’ rights and personal rights.
Orr said his own district was the last to be served, but commissioners were allowed to know they could spend wind farm revenue in Districts 2 and 3.
The project provided a two-inch aggregate on a majority of roads and was able to patch Grady Road, with a goal to replace it.
Orr said he does not have a crystal ball beyond 2020, but his primary focus will be on roads, bridges and transparency. He said the county is heading in the right direction.
How the local election turns out will determine how fast the county cleans up its messes.
In previous elections, the conflict involved Ash Grove Cement’s valuation. Orr said he advocates treating Ash Grove in a way that does not jeopardize jobs and that the county should have negotiated properly before.
“We’re right back to square one,” he said.
Another issue is the hospital and ambulance service. He said he has no intent to hurt the hospital or ambulance, but there needs to be change.
Next year, the county will face issues with emergency management, health department and 911 system. Orr said he would also like to stay and finish what was started with Neosho Ridge.
He said he feels he can accomplish that in two years. Afterwards, Orr said he will not seek re-election in 2024.
Challenger: Galemore
Two candidates for the Neosho County 2nd District commission seat are seeking election in the upcoming general election Tuesday.
One is the incumbent, Democrat David Orr. The challenger, Republican Nich Galemore, held the post for two terms before choosing to not seek re-election.
Galemore stepped down in 2016, and the vote went to Jennifer Orr who ran as an Independent. During the controversy over the Neosho Ridge Wind electric generation project, Jennifer Orr resigned.
“I believe in term limits, so yes, I decided not to run in 2016 after I served two terms,” Galemore wrote in a prepared statement. “However, when Jennifer Orr resigned, I felt that our county needed stability until the next election. I believed that my eight years of experience on the commission would alleviate some of the tensions caused by the actions of the commissioners at that time. “
Galemore applied to replace Orr, who had changed to Democrat, in an appointment by Gov. Laura Kelly, but Kelly chose Jennifer’s then-husband David. When filings began for this election cycle, Galemore was contacted by Chris Ellis, although Galemore did not know Ellis had also applied to replace Jennifer Orr.
“He said he was interested in running for 2nd District,” Galemore wrote. “I told him that he had my support because we have similar values and a concern for the wellbeing of the citizens of Neosho County.
“I was truly excited to support a young citizen who wanted to be involved in our county’s future.”
But in August, Ellis was killed in a motorcycle collision.
“I was approached by many concerned citizens as well as the Republican Party and asked to run in the place of Chris Ellis, a candidate I supported, after his tragic death,” Galemore wrote. “With the blessing of his widow, Brandi Ellis, I agreed to the nomination and received a unanimous vote from the Republican Party Committee that represents my district.”
Galemore described the race against David Orr as possibly being a rematch of earlier campaigns as “yes and no.”
“After winning two previous elections against David Orr, this will be a third match,” Galemore wrote. “This time, however, David is an incumbent, yet he was appointed to that position by one person, the Democratic Governor. I was elected by the people of Neosho County and hope to be again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.