STU BUTCHER
A treasure hunt mystery that resulted in five deaths was featured on CBS 48 Hours – and there’s a Chanute connection.
In 2010, 80-year-old millionaire art dealer Forrest Fenn hid a treasure chest somewhere north of Santa Fe, NM, and south of Canada in the Rocky Mountains.
Fenn wrote a 24-line poem containing nine clues, and included it in his self-published memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase.” Fenn said the poem would lead to the treasure.
Sacha Dent, who met and married her husband, Chanute native Jason Dent during the search, told CBS she spent more than 10,000 hours doing research online and went out on more than 300 trips to find the treasure, often alone. She carried a pink pistol for protection.
Following the fourth death, the New Mexico State Police chief asked Fenn to call off the hunt. Fenn refused, but urged searchers to be more careful and reminded them not to go anywhere an 80-year-old man couldn’t go.
One searcher drowned in the Arkansas River outside Cañon City, Colo. A photographer captured a photo of his empty raft.
Three years later, Mike Sexson and his friend Steven Inlow ran out of supplies and couldn’t get cell service to call for help. Inlow survived by drinking his own urine, but Sexson succumbed to hypothermia. His body was airlifted off the mountain.
Then three months later, Fenn reported that the treasure had been found. He later revealed it was found in Wyoming by Jack Stuef.
The eccentric millionaire had launched the treasure hunt when he announced that he had hidden a chest worth an estimated $1 million in the Rocky Mountains. Tens of thousands of people set out to search for the treasure — some of them obsessively.
Sacha Dent was captivated by Fenn’s challenge.
“I really think the greatest thing that drove me was wanting to match wits with the man himself,” she says of Fenn. “People use the word ‘eccentric,’ but I don’t think that’s the right word for him. He was just his own man.
Living in Albuquerque when she took up the chase, she noted that Fenn was a major part of her life.
“There was account after account of families who were brought together because of Forrest Fenn’s treasure hunt. ... There were relationships built on the treasure hunt and marriages.”
And that includes her own 2019 marriage to Jason, a soldier who was stationed at Fort Riley near Manhattan.
“Forrest saw how much good his treasure hunt did for how many people,” she said. “And he knows that the good far outweighed the bad. Ninety-nine percent of people who go out looking for his treasure make it home safely with tons of memories and new experiences to treasure.”
The news broke of the discovery on June 6, 2020 when Fenn made the stunning announcement in a brief post he sent to a blog used by the searcher community:
“The treasure has been found … and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago. I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”
Overnight, the gold rush that had sustained the searchers was over.
Two months later, on September 7, 2020, the 90-year-old Fenn died at his home.
“I find myself thinking of Forrest often … I miss our conversations very much,” Sacha Dent said. “I think we will never find out truly where it was found.”
