County Counselor comes under fire
MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County commissioners have tried to stifle County Attorney Linus Thuston’s ability to operate his office status quo, but have little in the way of positive outcomes to show for their efforts.
The commission recently approved a series of measures seemingly designed to undermine Thuston and his assistant county attorney. The commission’s aggressive tactics have included stripping Thuston’s office of its credit cards, as well as a quasi-freeze on Thuston’s use of the diversion fund — a resource that pays for the vast majority of his office’s expenditures.
Uncertainty surrounding the diversion fund prompted Thuston to increase his proposed 2023 non-salary budget by approximately 12 percent, possibly increasing the burden of Neosho County taxpayers. The commission’s tit-for-tat with Thuston has also bled into its relations with the City of Chanute when a letter was sent to the county regarding an invoice that was previously shared between the two entities.
The drama surrounding Thuston continues to consume the commission. During the May 19 meeting, two citizens raised further concerns about how Thuston operates. Shirley Estrada told commissioners that the diversion fund is an account that’s built into the general fund, and that it’s greatly lacking transparency.
Estrada noted language in the diversion fund agreement earmarks $2,000 per month for County Counselor Seth Jones, which Thuston said he believed serves as Jones’ retainer fee.
“That’s $24,000 a year that is essentially an understated expense of the county counselor in the general fund, coming right off the top of the diversion fund,” Estrada said. “Now we’re getting a glimpse of this fund. It’s not actually a separate account, but buried in the bowels of the general fund.”
While he was not present for that portion of the meeting, Thuston disagrees with Estrada’s assertions.
“That’s just flat out wrong,” Thuston said of using transparency as a reason for not paying diversion fund expenditures. “That’s because of statements that have been made by people who have not gone through and looked and seen (the invoices).”
Thuston has recently stated on multiple occasions that the 2015 agreement hands him sole discretion of diversion fund spending and that commissioners are required to alert him to any alterations made to the agreement. Thuston further noted that commissioners have deviated from the agreement in their recent rejection of a $5,000 invoice tied to the diversion fund. Estrada called on commissioners to formally suspend all payments tied to the diversion account, including those disbursed for the county counselor’s position.
Thuston pointed out that even if the commission did away with the diversion fund, Jones will still be compensated via the general fund.
“So many false and inaccurate statements have been made,” Thuston said, referring to recent dialogue from county commissioners. “I don’t know how many times it has to be explained that every dime of diversion money comes through the county commission to be paid out — and goes to the county general fund.”
Jones also took heat from citizen Susan Peck. Referring to a separate topic than Estrada, Peck harshly critiqued Jones for his recent absences from commission meetings. Peck said that Jones’ absence was a ploy by commissioners to slow the approval of an anti-30x30 federal conservation resolution directly related to Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area.
“I feel like we’re being played,” Peck said.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said he was unsure of Jones’ whereabouts.
“I don’t even know where Seth is at,” Galemore said.
“He either needs to be here or we need to get a new county counselor,” Peck said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen noted that Jones was absent due to a prior commitment, adding that commissioners were also not meeting on their regularly scheduled date, having pushed the session up by five days.
“So maybe we should have considered when we moved the meeting whether he was going to be here or not,” Klaassen said, without addressing why Jones has missed consecutive meetings.
After grilling commissioners over their honesty regarding the 30x30 issue, Peck demanded that they sign a resolution provided to them by citizens in attendance.
“Let’s get it signed today on the paper that you have,” Peck said. “It’s as good as one that Seth can provide.”
Commissioner Paul Westhoff suggested passing the resolution and then allow Jones to add his own revisions, something the commission told audience members two weeks prior that Jones would be working to complete.
“Can we pass it today, and then have Seth write it up?” Westhoff asked.
“No,” Peck said, “Sign this one.”
After commissioners promptly and unanimously obliged her demand, Peck shifted gears to the topic of Thuston.
“I have an extreme interest in the Neosho County Attorney and what’s being done with him,” she said. “Is that all over with?”
“It’s ongoing,” Westhoff said.
In a separate interview, Thuston had nothing but praise for Jones.
“Seth has performed especially admirably,” he said.
As far as combatting the commission’s roadblocks, Thuston said that all options are on the table — including litigation.
“I’m not the first county attorney in the state to have had conflicts with the county commission,” he said. “All options, if justified, would be open for consideration or usage.”
