The Chanute Art Gallery extends an invitation to individuals and groups to decorate a Christmas tree or wreath for its December Festival of Trees exhibit. Decide the theme for the tree, then collect, buy or make ornaments to illustrate the theme. Have an individual/group set up and decorate the tree Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 am to 3 pm or Sunday, Nov. 28, 1 to 3 pm.

The deadline is Monday, Nov. 22, for letting the Gallery know about participating.

Pick up an entry form and further information at The Chanute Art Gallery, download one from Facebook (The Chanute Art Gallery), or send an email to thechanu­teartgallery@gmail.com

The Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 pm.

For more information, contact Jean Cross, thechanuteart­gallery@gmail.com (316-655-8896).

