GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners returned to the courthouse Wednesday morning to canvass the results of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
The official results showed a 44.78 percent turnout with 5,128 ballots cast, more than the August primary. The board accepted 75 provisional ballots and rejected 52 on Wednesday.
In the final tally, incumbent 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff received 1,091 votes and challenger Stan Basler received 856 votes as an independent candidate. Josh White received four write-in votes and Dustie Elsworth two.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said the election went more smoothly than the primary, and election workers were better prepared. Commissioner Nic Galemore estimated there were 200 to 300 provisional ballots in the primary.
About 80 percent of the advance ballots were received. Some voters who cast provisional ballots at the polling places were recorded as receiving mail ballots, but those were verified as not received by the clerk’s office. Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by the day of the election and received by the clerk’s office by the next Monday.
Elsworth said there were no problems shown in the election audit Monday. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office chooses five races, and local precincts are selected in a drawing to be hand-tallied.
Some provisional ballots had issues with address changes or from voters who were not registered on election day but registered at the polling place.
Election workers also had a lot of issues with people who did not have acceptable photo identification.
One candidate for township clerk reported being left off of a ballot, but poll workers determined the candidate overlooked it.
Statewide candidates have until Friday to seek a recount. If Neosho County is involved, the recount could be Monday and the canvass would be Nov. 28 or 29. Elections in 2023 will be held for city and school board positions.
