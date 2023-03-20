MATT RESNICK
ERIE — A disgruntled resident told Neosho County Commissioners at the March 14 meeting that the Road and Bridge Department did a shoddy job during recent brush clearing.
Mark Corbett indicated that the Road and Bridge department did a bad job of ditch and brush clearing near his residence on 200th Road, just north of Erie.
“They came through with a bush-hog, and basically tore up fence,” Corbett said, adding that they also knocked down trees. “It’s the first time in 30 years that I had to (herd) cattle back into that pasture.”
Corbett described Road and Bridge as having left the area in tatters.
“The ditches were full and the road was covered in tree branches,” he said. “I even had parts of trees up on my porch.”
Corbett said that his wife told him that the Road and Bridge’s alleged trail of destruction extended to multiple other roads in the area. Corbett said he contacted the Road and Bridge department, but the situation was not rectified until he later spoke with 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff. Corbett said that Westhoff arrived on the scene to personally assist with the alleged mess.
“He helped me finish up what they missed,” Corbett said, adding Road and Bridge has since returned for further cleanup.
“They’ve cleaned up quite a bit of it, but there is still a lot of brush piled up in the waterways,” Corbett said, and that the department’s handiwork resulted in his road being without gravel. “It’s basically covered in dirt now. Once these rainstorms hit that they say we’re going to have, with the dirt there, it’s not going to be passable.”
Corbett further noted that he has spent four decades doing similar work to that of Road and Bridge.
“And I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” he said. “I’ve never seen a place left like that.”
While he did not appear to present pictures to the board, Westhoff backed Corbett’s assertions.
“I ran a brush-cutter for 12 years and that’s one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” Westhoff said, adding that chopping brush from a ditch is not advisable.
Corbett had further damning claims, saying that they purposely destroyed a fencepost.
“They dug it out and cut it in half,” he said, partially attributing the escaped cattle to that.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said he traversed the area and felt that Road and Bridge’s work was adequate as far as roads in the general vicinity of Corbett’s residence.
“I noticed there was quite a bit of debris left over on the gravel road, but north of that, it seemed like they did a good enough job,” he said.
Galemore said that he’s appreciative of Road and Bridge’s brush-cutting efforts.
“I know it looks horrible when they first do it,” he said, adding that his own rural property had recently received its first brush-cutting in several years. “It looked really bad at first, but improved later.”
Corbett was also unhappy that Road and Bridge cleared out nearby brush that served as a deterrent to dust.
“It blocks the road dust coming near my house,” he said.
Corbett concluded his complaint by requesting that additional gravel be laid on the stretch of road in question.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown addressed Corbett’s comments during his department-head report. Brown categorically denied the assertions. Westhoff has long been a critic of Brown’s leadership of the department, attempting and failing to have Brown fired in October.
“I don’t agree with basically anything he said,” Brown said of Corbett, later reiterating that in a follow-up interview with The Tribune after the meeting.
Brown conceded that the employee operating the brush-cutter was inexperienced.
“He hasn’t been doing this for too long. He will get better as time moves forward,” Brown said.
It’s not an exact science, Brown explained.
“When you do the brush-cutting, you kind of make a mess,” he said, adding that Corbett is in the minority when it comes to his negative feedback and harsh critique. “Most people are thrilled when we pass through there.”
Brown said that the crew tidied up Corbett’s yard after he levied the complaint.
“There were some slivers and broken sticks in their yard, and I think that we got most of those picked up,” he said. “Anything that was significant, we got picked up.”
Brown believes that Corbett was embellishing.
“I do not believe that the brush-cutter threw anything up on his porch,” he said. “When we were out there picking them up, they had three dogs on the loose. One of our guys reached to pick up a stick and a dog grabbed the stick and ran off towards the house. So I suspect that’s how the piece of brush got up on the porch.”
Westhoff was not thrilled with Brown’s explanation.
“That’s speculation,” he said, as Brown actually agreed.
Brown shifted gears, noting that his crew cleared a “half pickup load” of trash from the ditch Corbett had complained about.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said the county has done what it needs to do to remedy Corbett’s complaint.
“I think we just need to move on,” she said. “Mike has been out there and has tried to accommodate them and has probably done more than we needed to.”
The proceedings took another turn when Brown pulled out an envelope from his pocket and revealed a piece of metal wiring he collected from the scene. Brown then walked to the back of the room and held the evidence above his head directly in front of the closed-circuit camera mounted on the wall.
“I don’t know if the camera can see this or not, but these are wires that you, yourself, looked at Paul, and those are not fresh cuts,” he said.
Brown then approached each of the commissioners.
“Look at those,” he said. “Those wires have been rusted for years.”
Despite the plea of innocence on behalf of his department, Brown said that his crew repaired damaged fencing in multiple locations in the area of Corbett’s residence. Brown stated it was plainly obvious that the wiring had never been in contact with a brush-cutter.
“There is not a doubt in my mind,” he said.
Brown acknowledged that a Road and Bridge employee did in fact damage a fencepost.
“But it was not in a fenced line. It was just within a bunch of saplings and brush by itself, and he couldn’t see it,” he said. “It was not maintained by the landowner. (We) hit it and we gave him a new post.”
Westhoff had further words of wisdom for Brown and his department.
“I would suggest that if you’re going to brush-cut in front of somebody’s house, talk to the people that own the place and see if it’s okay,” he said. “That’s just being civil.”
