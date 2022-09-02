MATT RESNICK
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting to temporarily reduce the speed limit from 55 to 30 miles per hour in a heavy-traffic area of the county.
Amid construction on the nearby US-169 highway project, the speed limit drop applies to Elk Road at 225th, going north to the Allen County line.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown told commissioners that he has fielded phone calls from displeased citizens. Further, County Attorney Linus Thuston told The Tribune that his office has received citations written by the Kansas Highway Patrol pertaining to the speed limit change.
While 30 mph signs were posted two weeks ago, it was not enforceable until commissioners signed off on the resolution and published it in the newspaper.
Brown recommended the reduction at the commission’s previous meeting.
“I stand by the decision to keep it at 30 miles per hour for the safety of the traveling public, and to help protect our bridge until we get it (repaired),” Brown said, noting that the speed limit will revert back to 55 mph upon completion of the US-169 project, which could be completed in November.
“You probably get tired of hearing me say this, but I want everybody to go home at night,” Brown said. “If we leave that thing at 30 miles per hour, it could prevent a bad accident — or heaven forbid, a fatality.”
Brown said that so far things have worked for several other speed reductions tied to the highway project.
“The speed reduction is very unpopular, but so far we haven’t had a bad accident,” Brown said.
Adding to the unpopularity, Brown said that his crew “widened out a few hill toppings” on Harper Road between 230th and 240th and added some gravel to better accommodate law enforcement within a reduced speed zone.
“So that law enforcement can have a little better place to monitor traffic,” Brown said.
“They were pulling them over as of Monday on Harper (Road), quite a few,” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore, noting that he had personally inspected the area last week. “That north side of the bridge is already breaking apart. It’s already started to ‘spider-out’ real bad and is breaking through. The less speed, the less impact to the bridge. Landowners that live out there have seen a great increase of traffic and speed issues.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen had no qualms with the speed limit reduction.
“We have that curve, we have that bridge,” she said.
Sheriff requests
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor requested that commissioners approve approximately $13,800 for a recent estimate for roof repairs, which includes replacement of the jail’s three damaged satellites as well as patchwork for multiple leaks. Taylor suggested that commissioners tap into the county’s Neosho Ridge Wind Farm PILOT fund to cover the costs, and said that the account was flush with $100,000 that had been earmarked for his office.
Attention was then diverted to a different account — the Jail Surplus fund.
According to the county’s most recent quarterly filing, the Jail Surplus fund currently holds a balance of $62,594, but comes attached with special stipulations related to spending.
“I know that we can’t touch it and we can’t add to it — obsolete and old accounts that we don’t use,” Galemore said, but soon after checked the ledger to verify the balance.
Taylor said that money from the surplus fund had last been utilized to pay for replacement of jail control systems, but he did not specify a date or cost. Taylor added that he was impressed with the relatively lost estimate for the repair work.
“They seem to know what they’re talking about and had pictures of where all the leaks were,” he said, adding that he fielded three bids for the work.
Galemore made a motion for cost of the repairs to come from the Jail Surplus fund, which was unanimously approved.
“So, you still have the wind farm money,” Klaassen told Taylor.
Commissioners also approved the transfer of a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 from the sheriff’s office to the Road and Bridge Department. Klaassen noted that the vehicle, “old unit No. 4,” was used by Taylor’s predecessor.
Taylor also apprised commissioners on the need for new vehicles in the sheriff’s fleet, with six currently at more than 120,000 miles.
“We’re way behind on what our normal rotation would be,” Taylor said, noting that his office made a play for vehicle replacement two years ago, but that it fell through.
“We’ve lost two years of replacing vehicles,” Galemore said.
Taylor said he received a bidding price-point, as negotiated by the state of Kansas, for purchase of new 2023 Dodge 1500 patrol units at $40,288. The bidding period has not yet come open, but Taylor believes the 10-day window will take place in October. He told commissioners he would need a signed purchase order to proceed forward.
“I’m under the impression that with the signed purchase order, they’ll lock (the price) in,” he said. “You’ll have to know how many you want or are willing to buy.”
“I think we should get our name in there,” Klaassen said.
Taylor said commissioners still had time to contemplate the matter.
“We don’t really have a choice — we’ve got to continue to put our name in the hat,” Klaassen said.
Klaassen pointed to the $100,000 in the PILOT fund, while the county’s Equipment Reserve fund, containing approximately $1 million, was mentioned as the more likely possibility to cover the hefty expenditure. Of the six high-mileage vehicles, Taylor said he has four that “need to go.”
Klaassen moved to allow Taylor to purchase four patrol units at the $40,000 price-point when bidding opens. The motion was unanimously approved.
Old business
Klaassen’s bid to have official minutes from the commission’s June 23 special meeting replaced with her alternate version failed by a 2-1 vote.
Klaassen introduced her alternate minutes at the Aug. 16 meeting and asked commissioners to review those and come to a decision by the next meeting. Klaassen appeared ready for the issue to be brought to a close.
“I think this has been discussed in the paper enough,” she said.
Klaassen indicated that the transcript was not word-for-word, and implied that Neosho County Clerk Heather Elsworth chose which of her own comments would be in the minutes.
“I would prefer that if someone reads a statement in a meeting that we have the full statement and not just part of it,” she said, adding that Elsworth came equipped with a written statement and spoke for roughly 30 to 40 minutes. “I’d like the full statement as it’s written out be put in, instead of her cherry-picking from it. Her words and speech did not really have to do with what we were there for.”
The Tribune was unable to review the minutes in order to corroborate Klaassen’s assertions, as they had not been approved by commissioners.
“Commissioner Galemore gave his view on it,” Klaassen said, referencing an article in the Aug. 25 edition of The Tribune in which Galemore was opposed to Klaassen’s version. “If you want to approve (Elsworth’s) minutes as presented, that’s fine.”
Klaassen noted that her main objective in taking the issue off the backburner was to emphasize the importance of official minutes.
“I think you alluded to (in the paper) that minutes aren’t that important,” Klaassen told Galemore.
“No, no,” Galemore said.
Galemore countered that the meetings are being recorded and he prefers that the minutes be as close to verbatim as possible.
“I went through that (previously) with the county attorney,” Galemore said, referencing tense exchanges between him and Linus Thuston in April. “I wanted what I said in the minutes.”
Klaassen questioned the future availability of the video recordings, which are uploaded to the county’s YouTube channel.
“I want to be sure that those videos are not being stored at the county so they could disappear at any time,” she said. “YouTube could (also) take our videos down.”
Elsworth informed Klaassen that all recordings are backed up on the county’s main server.
“I didn’t think we had enough server (space),” Klaassen said. “That’s my misunderstanding.”
Klaassen continued to press her case.
“If someone’s going back to look at our records, they’re going back to look at the minutes,” she said. “They’re not going back to (view) a four- or five-hour meeting to get one motion.”
The Tribune’s story on Klaassen’s request directly correlated with the uploaded video from the special meeting doubling in views to more than 400, according to the clerk’s office.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff made a motion to leave the minutes as originally presented by Elsworth, which was seconded by Galemore and approved by a 2-1 margin.
New business
Commissioners unanimously approved the Aug. 16 consent agenda as presented, which included accounts payable in the amount of $200,495.17, payroll clearing for $72,985.93, minutes from the July 19 meeting, and a vacation request from Brown.
