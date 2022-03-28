GREG LOWER
Chanute has about a million dollars to use for future projects, a review showed commissioners at Monday evening’s meeting.
The commission looked at available cash and also capital improvement projects. With commissioners Sam Budreau and Kevin Berthot absent, the main action of business was resolutions to find four properties in violation of city code.
As of Jan. 31, Chanute had $27.279 million in cash. After earmarked funds, the city can set aside $8.8 million in case of emergencies, which will leave $1.4 million in current projects and $1 million for future projects.
Capital improvement projects for 2021-22 that have been completed include the mill and overlay of Santa Fe Avenue, the hike-bike trail in the Osa Martin development, water plant clarifiers, and the drainage ditch at 2nd and Highland.
But City Manager Todd Newman said some projects on that list are being carried over to the 2022-23 list. The city is still working on fiber optic broadband network expansion and renovation of the Santa Fe Park ball complex, repairs to municipal buildings, and resolution of water infiltration and inflow to the wastewater treatment lines.
Other projects on the 2022-23 list include construction of downtown public restrooms and a new trash baler at the landfill. Newman said the city is having trouble getting contractors to come to Chanute for street projects, so some of those may move to the 2023 list.
“Materials are getting really silly,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said. “It’s starting to dictate our projects more than we’re dictating.”
Because of increasing interest rates, officials are paying attention to the planned water plant project, Newman said. The project has been approved for $17 million, but could face material inflation and interest rates of 4 to 5 percent.
Newman updated commissioners on construction in the Osa Martin development, where nine lots are still available.
Another big project pending is the wastewater plant, which Newman hopes to have built by the end of 2026.
The hardcopy project lists showed pending jobs marked in yellow and those completed in red. Commissioner Phil Chaney said he was glad to see projects turn red and fall off. In their commissioner comments, Chaney said he would like to see more serious effort on housing, which Commissioner Tim Fairchild said could be a challenge for the Chanute Land Bank.
Chanute, like other area communities, is struggling to retain population and people cannot come to town for jobs without housing, Chaney said. With other communities also struggling with housing, it could work to Chanute’s benefit more when the city takes action.
Demographics are an important element, Fairchild said, and he questioned how many people living in Chanute drive to jobs outside of town and how many living in other towns commute to jobs in Chanute.
Commissioners plan to appoint two new members to the Land Bank board at their second meeting in April.
Chaney also asked Newman about plans for erosion control near Santa Fe Lake and about parking near soccer fields.
The Parks Advisory Board has erosion improvements on its five-year plan, Newman said, but currently it has taken a back seat to the ballfield complex improvement. The complex should be done by April 2023, when a new route can be determined and parking near the soccer fields.
Chaney said the turnout for weekend soccer games was awesome.
In his report, Newman said a citywide cleanup is scheduled April 25-30 (the week prior to The Tribune’s citywide garage sale) and he reminded commissioners about Chanute’s sesquicentennial year in 2023. Newman is thinking of a celebration downtown that finishes in Katy Park. The centennial celebration was held June 7-9, 1973, in conjunction with a rodeo.
Commissioners found properties at 112 S. Denman, owned by Pearl Felts and Lloyd Coble; 1111 N. Lee, owned by Claude and Deanna Steinbach; 301 N. Malcolm, owned by Linda L. DeCock; 504 N. Garfield, owned by Robert and Chelsea Holding; and 1008 S. Forest, owned by Markham LLC, in violation of city code.
