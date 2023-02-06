HUNTYR SCHWEGMAN
PHOENIX — Before the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL take the field for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, another team donning arrowhead helmets is set to compete for a championship in Phoenix. Led by former All-State quarterback and Chanute High School graduate Matt Bollig, the Kansas City Chiefs of the USA Wheelchair Football League (USWFL) are set for a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams this morning.
After graduating from CHS in 2010, Bollig signed to play football at Ottawa University. A weightlifting accident he suffered during the offseason left Bollig paralyzed from the waist down.
An ever-competitive athlete, Bollig began a foray into adaptive sports. He spent a pair of seasons playing wheelchair basketball at the University of Missouri before returning to Kansas City to continue down a path of adaptive sports.
Bollig brought together leaders from different wheelchair and adaptive sports, combining multiple groups under Midwest Adaptive Sports (MAS). MAS now offers programs for basketball, rugby, skateboarding, softball and numerous snow and water sports for both adults and children.
“We wanted to bring everything into one organization with all the sports, instead of watered-down versions throughout the state,” Bollig said.
Now the director of wheelchair basketball for MAS, Bollig also leads his squad on the gridiron.
Bollig, who was called the Patrick Mahomes of wheelchair football by the International Paralympic Committee, has led the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL-backed USA Wheelchair Football League since its inception in 2020. Bollig said he has brought his experience in the pocket as a Blue Comet to the national stage.
“Right now, it’s still pretty (basic) in the play-calling and schemes,” Bollig said. “I took the old Don Simmons playbook and broke it down for the guys. We run the same route tree as I did back at Chanute High School.
“I think we have a bit of a leg-up on some of the other teams that kinda play playground football.”
The League started with four teams — the Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with Kansas City — and has since expanded to 11 teams. The season consists of four tournaments across the nation, with winners meeting during Super Bowl week.
“We’re just trying to get as many cities with an NFL team to play as possible,” Bollig said.
This year’s matchup is set to be a revenge match for Bollig and his squad, as the Chiefs lost to the Rams in the 2022 matchup in Los Angeles.
““We play them close every time that we play them, so we’re ready to go out there and remind them of the reason why we’re there,” MAS football director Kolton Kincaid told KMBC-9 last week.
The goal for MAS is to spread awareness of the activities and events offered to those with disabilities, but Bollig also has a focus on enjoying the games.
“It’s a lot of fun. I probably get more joy out of sharing the knowledge and just being part of the environment again,” Bollig said. “I just like having the ball in my hands and being able to make plays. Always have, always will.”
The game is set for 11:45 am today, played at the Arizona Cardinals’ practice facility.
“As far as the nuances of the game, there’s a lot of new things. I mean, there’s a wheelchair involved,” Bollig said with a laugh. “So figuring out the most efficient way to play the game is where everybody is at right now.”
