ALTOONA — A Thayer teenager is credited with saving the lives of three other people and himself from a fire that completely demolished a Wilson County home early Monday.
Derek Widener of rural Altoona said his nephew Nathan Schrader alerted everyone about the fire before 2:45 am Monday.
“If it hadn’t been for him, we would have all been dead,” Widener said.
Schrader, 16, was out of school Monday and stayed overnight in the room with the stove where the fire started. He woke up unable to breathe or see, and alerted Widener.
After getting his girlfriend and six-month-old daughter out of the house, Widener tried to fight the fire himself, but the house was fully engulfed.
Firefighters from the Wilson County Rural Fire Department, Neodesha Fire Department and other agencies responded to the location on Scott Road one mile east and 1 1/4 mile north of Altoona.
Widener said he is thankful to those who have reached out and prayed.
“We’re more than grateful for any way anybody can help,” he said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up and people can make donations online at CashApp or to erica-warriax on Venmo. People also can make donations at Stephanie’s Day Care, 814 S. Larson in Chanute. The baby needs size 3 diapers, 9 month clothes and formula, and other children need clothes in size 14/16 boys and 18 extra plus girls.
Fire houses assist
at rural Erie blaze
Chanute and St. Paul firefighters assisted the Erie Fire Department with a house fire in rural Neosho County Monday morning.
Erie firefighters were called at 9:50 am Monday to a 2 1/2-story residence on Jackson Road between 130th and 140th Roads. The property owner’s name was not available, but the occupants were away from the home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is also undetermined. The structure was about half involved when Erie firefighters arrived, and they were on the scene until 2:15 pm Monday.
The Chanute and St. Paul Mission Township fire departments assisted.
