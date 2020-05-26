ROBERT MAGOBET
Royster Middle School will undergo some remodeling to protect students and to have an even more efficient process in the kitchen for school employees and others who frequent the area.
In a special meeting on Thursday at the USD 413 Board Office, board members voted 6-0 for the general contracting services of Coonrod and Associates Construction out of Wichita for $285,368; mechanical services from CDL Electric for $51,024.62; and electrical services from CDL Electric for $27,182 for the remodeling of RMS, among several other projects.
Conversations about Royster needing to be upgraded started with the kitchen. But most of the building is still in its original form, so board members also evaluated several other areas.
Safety was the first concern of RMS analyzed by USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams and board members. Middle school students frequent the east side of the building as a playground spot, and a new building was recently purchased in that area, which means additional traffic. Royster also has a satellite kitchen with several trucks in and out of the area, picking up and dropping off packages for vendor locations.
In addition to remodeling, to accommodate safety concerns there is now a rear-drive access point that will allow semis and delivery trucks to completely avoid being near students playing outside.
“...In addition to a number of upgrades of the kitchen, we approved the hood, and some equipment in the last board meeting,” Adams said. “It was originally, if you will, kind of to solve the kitchen. But as we addressed and looked at it, we said how can we address a number of issues, as they had been prevailing for quite some time.”
Architect David Stewart of Gravity Works Architecture said the rear drive was added after a standard reconfiguration of the kitchen was evident. Royster’s kitchen needed cook and prep lines moved to be more efficient for RMS employees who work in that area.
Stewart said a primary concern that led to the rear drive was the distribution of items to various places, avoiding any hindrances or confusion in an area that’s supposed to be fairly easy to access.
“That sort of drove the solution to create new access to the north and rethink where the office location is and capitalize some of that space on the north side of the kitchen to stage the food to be loaded out without disruption in the kitchen area,” Stewart said.
The basic premise, he said, was to eliminate the traffic off of the abandoned Elm Street, which separates the hard surface playground adjacent to the building from the northeast church playground.
“What came about was consideration of cargo cutting a new drive there on Washington Avenue, which would be the northwest corner of the site, just south of that existing alley … and accommodating truck traffic to drop down that slope and facilitate, hammerhead, reverse backing into the north side of that maintenance area and the north side of that kitchen area in order to handle the occasional drop-off for maintenance items and the much more frequent, in fact daily, for the transport of food from the centralized facility to other attendance centers,” Stewart said. “Looking at that, we then also accommodated some fencing around the grass playground area to try and create some clear separation between traffic and students.”
Chain-link fencing enclosure for the electrical transformer and the switch gear on the north side of the building, east of the kitchen area, putting down concrete directly outside of a door to connect a public area drop-off, and drainage was also addressed. Security lighting was installed for this area, too.
Another concern for Royster was an area for dry pantry storage. To make this happen, crews constructed space from the old boiler room – an area used for maintenance space – to extend nine feet to create a pantry area. To make the space accessible for convenient loading and unloading, the cutting of a new door was necessary.
Another part of the project is the need for new kitchen equipment. The district is coordinating this new equipment, and provisions have been made for contractors to complete installation.
Getting into the mechanical and electrical concerns of RMS, LSD Consulting Engineers’ John Lewis Smith said the kitchen hood is being upgraded, as a Type I kitchen hood has already been purchased and should be delivered soon. The hood is suitable for all types of cooking, and includes fire extinguishing and automatic shutdown mechanisms in the event of a fire or the detection of excess smoke or heat.
As for the accommodation of new equipment, Smith said mechanical and electrical work will need to be done.
“We did have to add a small unit to the system that surged the maintenance office so that the dry storage area has vent space conditioning,” Smith said.
Board member Jeff Caldwell said he appreciates getting these Royster projects done.
“I know that the area gets a lot of use, which is great, and so does the kitchen facility, so very worthy projects,” Caldwell commented.
