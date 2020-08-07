GREG LOWER
Two former Wilson County women have collaborated on a book about their youth in the town of Buffalo.
Debra Guiou Stufflebean, now of Topeka, and Susan Cox Bean of Chanute worked together on “Small Town USA: A Primer on Life in Buffalo, Kansas.”
Both lived in the town in the 1950s before moving to Chanute. The 400-page book is available on Lulu Press, a self-publishing and print-on-demand website.
“We were the generation that could remember” the town’s heyday, Stufflebean said.
Stufflebean said pioneers moved to the area when Kansas was still a territory and lived among the native Osage people.
Buffalo was founded in 1867 and the first store opened in 1869. The first hotel came in 1870 and the Missouri Pacific Railroad was built through Buffalo in 1886. It was incorporated as a city in 1898 and Stufflebean said in 1901, it had the largest brick plant west of the Mississippi River.
Her grandparents established a trucking line there, but like many communities, it was hit by the Great Depression and the highway system later passed it by.
From 1910 to 1930, Buffalo’s population was around 800. Buffalo High School closed in 1958 and today the town population is around 200.
“It’s almost a virtual ghost town,” Stufflebean said. “There’s not a lot left.”
This is the fifth book for Stufflebean, a graduate of the University of Kansas and Washburn University. Her previous books include “Goodnight Mary Ann,” “Untold Secrets,” “At This Time, In This Place” and “A French Huguenot Legacy” along with Christian children’s books “A Star Worth Sharing” and “Child of God.”
She said she retired at the first of the year and had been thinking about the subject for some time. Stufflebean said they spent six months working on “Small Town USA.”
When ordered from Lulu Press, proceeds from the book go to the Buffalo Cemetery where the town’s founders and families are buried.
“If they could talk, oh, the memories they could share,” Stufflebean said. “We decided to share those memories for them.”
The book also is available from third-party book sellers and at www.lulu.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.