STU BUTCHER
Chanute native Andy Sherman was more than impressed when he watched his first episode of “This Is Us” this week.
That’s because longtime actor friend Jim Cody Williams had alerted him that he would be appearing on the NBC show.
“I was really looking forward to it,” Sherman said from his rural Lawrence home.
The men met when they appeared together on “The Young Riders” in 1990.
It was an episodic Western that starred, from famous actor families, Stephen Baldwin and Josh Brolin.
“We played brother outlaws,” Sherman said, “kind of like a preacher’s vigilante band of bad guys under the guise of religion.”
The budding actor originally from Chanute appeared in just one episode.
“We stayed brothers ever since then. I call it ‘reel’ brothers,” Sherman said of Williams. “It was a special kind of relationship.”
Williams is known for his work on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989).
Sherman wasn’t familiar with “This Is Us,” but he noted that the installment stood on its own and was “high-quality.”
The show strayed this week. Rather than scenes encompassing the entire family, it focused just on Jack Pearson as a young boy, as a new father of triplets and his relationship with his mother who he helped to leave her abusive husband 13 years before. He traveled to her home on word of her death and met his mother’s new family and friends.
Williams played the loving boyfriend in Ohio.
“The episode last night was the best thing I’ve ever seen him do,” Sherman said of his buddy. “For him to be able to show that emotion — it was a brilliant piece of work.”
Sherman and his wife, Jennifer Moudy, lived in Los Angeles for a time, where among other things, they were stunt people at Hollywood Studios.
They moved back to Kansas after the LA Riots in 1993.
Sherman worked as a syndicated radio talk show host for four years. He’s currently self-employed at Mental Floss marketing.
