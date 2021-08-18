MATT RESNICK
The future of education in Kansas was a topic of discussion at Chanute High School Wednesday afternoon.
As part of their multi-stop “Kansans Can Success Tour” the state’s Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson was joined by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Brad Neuenswander as the pair engaged USD 413 district administrators and area educators — laying out their vision for the future of education in the Sunflower State.
The tour is considered a follow-up to the 2015 “fact-finding” mission, as the objective six years ago was to set the framework for the Kansas State Board of Education’s future plans.
“I first want to let you know the importance of what happened six years ago,” Neuenswander said. “We traveled across the state and met with over 2,000 Kansans in these community conversations.”
KSDE then partnered with Kansas State University’s research department to analyze the compiled data. The info collected revealed several key indicators on what KSDE believes comprises a successful high school grad.
“It was clear to us that at that time as a state that we were completely out-of-balance with what community people across our state said we valued in a young adult,” Neuenswander said.
He then posited a question for the audience.
“In 2015, how did we measure the success of a child, the building, and the district?” he asked, answering his own question by mentioning state assessments — “math and reading only.”
“It’s very important data, but you’re missing out on a lot more,” he said. “And Kansans clearly said while it’s important to know if a child is academically on track — that’s just a piece of what we need to know, and should value the success of a child or a system.”
Their five-year blueprint for measuring that progress includes social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, emphasis on the individual student — such as plansof study, high school graduation, post-secondary achievement, and civic engagement.
The pair’s Powerpoint presentation also included data collected from feedback that they sought from business groups. Those questions centered around the skills business and industry believe are lacking as it pertains to two-year and four-year college graduates, as well as high school grads. Professional/work ethic ranked high — as well as verbal communication, teamwork/collaboration, critical thinking, and problem solving — more-so for the high school subset.
“I don’t know if you find this surprising, but 80 percent of respondents said that high school graduates that we hire aren’t professional and lack a work ethic,” Watson said. “They don’t show up on time. They can’t stay off their phone; they’re rude to people; they can’t work in teams. These are businesses telling us about the high school graduates they hire.”
Watson said when polled on two and four-year college grads, the answers were similar.
“We start to see a pattern emerge,” he said, noting that professionalism and teamwork were still lacking amongst those groups. “But you could also see some academic skills that are in there, too. But it has to be more academics around critical-thinking, problem-solving, verbal and written communication. And it’s starting to match up with what the community groups were saying as well.
“We should not be teaching kids to just memorize content if they can’t think critically, problem-solve, and use it in a real-world application.”
Another aspect of the presentation was an overview and discussion of the Kansans Can Competencies wheel. The Powerpoint graph touched upon cognitive, interpersonal, and intrapersonal skills. Those included, but were not limited to — social awareness, assertiveness, self-awareness, integrity, time-management, critical thinking, and empathy.
After the presentation Watson told The Tribune that he’s been pleased with the three-a-day tour stops to this point.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” he said, noting that they’re nearing the halfway point of the scheduled 50 tour stops. “It’s been really great to get out and gauge people that want to come out and talk about education. We’re trying to focus on ‘What are the skills that the kids need? And what do we have to do in school to get those skills done.’”
District Superintendent Kellen Adams provided his thoughts on Wednesday’s festivities.
“From my perspective I think it’s great any time you can have state-level officials in your district, in your building — seeing what’s going on,” he said. “This really represents a six-year checkup — and here’s the path we’ve decided to go down. And, so how have we done in that regard?
“My interruption was — a lot of folks with the (survey) rating today indicated that we are on the right path right now.”
