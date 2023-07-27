ERIE — Neosho County Commissioners are nearing the end of budget work for 2024.
Commissioners held a budget work session at 1 p.m. in Erie prior to the regularly scheduled meeting at 2 p.m.
The commission is looking at a 48.190 mill levy rate for the 2024 budget, which does exceed the revenue neutral rate, but it does not exceed the mills levied in 2023.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said there will be no change in mills levied between the 2023 and 2024 budgets.
This mill levy rate will generate roughly $540,000 in increased revenue based upon the increase of assessed value by the appraiser.
The 2022 mill levy rate was 50.340.
The hearing for exceeding the revenue neutral rate for the 2024 budget will be at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Neosho County Courthouse in Erie. The budget hearing will begin at the conclusion of the revenue neutral rate hearing.
Commissioners also looked at current employee wages and proposed wage increases for 2024.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved hiring registered nurse Taylor Noyce as interim director of the Neosho County Health Department following an executive session.
The commission also denied a request at this time to donate funding to the Audra Rush School Supply Giveaway for schools in Erie, Thayer, St. Paul, Stark and Galesburg.
Carla Rush brought forward the request to commissioners. Commissioner Nicholas Galemore said the program is a positive one, but he was weary of donating tax dollars.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen, too, had doubts at this time.
“I have a hard time giving, I guess, for just one district,” Klaassen said.
“Well, like I said, I don’t want to say it’s for one district, because I don’t know that for a fact,” Rush said.
“Well, it’s not for all districts,” Klaassen said.
“That’s correct,” Rush said.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff said he wasn’t against it, but he agreed with Galemore’s points.
