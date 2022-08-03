GREG LOWER
Conflicts amongst Downtown Revitalization Committee members and with other agencies led to a city commissioner and the committee secretary walking out of Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Commissioner Phil Chaney left during a planning discussion for the city’s 150th anniversary celebration, where some committee members questioned whether they should scale back their plans or even hold the event.
As he walked out, Chaney said the meeting was a waste of time. Secretary Kelly Colter left later during a discussion about a local business and Artist Alley.
Near the end of the two-hour meeting, Chanute City Manager Todd Newman said the meeting was embarrassing. Some committee members considered offering an apology to those present.
More communication and cooperation are necessary between the DRC and other organizations, committee member Dave Remboldt said.
“I’m ready to take the high road,” he said.
Grievances aired at the meeting included that the committee did not consult the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism to book entertainment.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber organized annual Blues Blast music concerts.
The Chamber is interested in helping, but has not made a commitment. That does not mean it won’t commit, Chamber Director Jane Brophy said.
The committee will meet at 6 pm Monday at Community National Bank for a work session and will go to the Chanute city commission meeting Aug. 22 to request up to $100,000 in funds for the 150th event.
The committee has not set a firm date until it determines who the performers are and when they’re available. Two possible entertainers named Tuesday could cost $60,000 together. The committee will also discuss a stage, porta-potties and other expenses.
Organizers have discussed a possible two-day event in the summer to commemorate Chanute’s 150th anniversary in 2023, with a free concert and a carnival. Several local organizations have expressed interest in helping, but are waiting for a firm date.
Colter said that contacts with carnivals show they are already booked well in advance. A supplier with local ties might supply inflatable and mechanical rides, but not staff. There also may not be enough local volunteers to man a two-day carnival.
The DRC funding request would be made in partnership with the other organizations, and would be separate from the $25,000 in annual funds for DRC programs and renovation.
Committee member Garrett Sharp proposed forming a committee with the other organizations, and said he is not a skilled party planner. Chaney’s departure came after that discussion and the talk about Chamber involvement.
The discussion compared the anniversary celebration with those in other cities and the annual Cornstock festival. Some members urged they “go big or go home.”
“We’re going to make this happen,” Committee Chair Mark Perez said.
Newman said he still needs to meet with fire, police and safety officials about how large an attendance the downtown area can safely manage. A big-name entertainer could draw a larger crowd than local talent.
Downtown could handle 5,000 to 6,000 people, he said. During Main Street Chanute’s Cruise Night during the farmers market, Community National Bank serves 500 hamburgers and hot dogs.
In other business, the board considered a request from Outsiders to partner with DRC and close part of Main Street on the evening of Artist Alley on Sept. 24 to host music and provide picnic tables. The event would provide a place for class reunion groups to gather.
Retiring Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright, who attended Tuesday’s meeting with incoming director Jillian Wilson, questioned why the request came to the DRC.
Colter said the Outsiders owners were not satisfied with the response from Main Street, and both Colter and Boatwright said the two sides had reached out, but the other did not return calls. After some discussion, Colter left.
The four remaining committee members voted to decline the offer to partner.
The committee tabled board bylaws that included member attendance requirements. The resolution requires that the seven voting members cannot miss more than three consecutive meetings or 50 percent of the monthly meetings a year, or face a dismissal vote.
The committee discussed how teleconference or zoom attendance would count. Member Dan Mildfelt attended Tuesday’s meeting by conference call, but had to leave before the meeting finished.
The board of the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum allows tele-attendance, but city advisory groups do not.
After 30 days of advertising an opening, two people have applied to be DRC board members. The committee recommended Glenn Wiltse for the seat, and voted to keep Colter as secretary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.