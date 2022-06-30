MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Commissioners announced this week that they are planning to undergo a bidding process for the position of county counselor.
Current County Counselor Seth Jones was tapped for the role in mid-2014, and has earned a total of $787,244 — an average of $98,405 annually. Concerns have arisen regarding the overutilization of Jones’ services by county personnel. Jones charges $125 hourly and $25 per email for legal advice.
The topic was broached at Tuesday’s budget session, and further explored during Thursday’s work session. Dialogue was centered on how the position of county counselor will be funded for the 2023 budget.
Jones’ contract is somewhat complex, with $24,000 of his salary rolled into the commission’s budget from the county attorney’s diversion fund. A polarizing topic over recent months, it has been implied during commission meetings that the diversion fund may not be included as part of the 2023 budget. The $24,000, which breaks down to $2,000 monthly, pays for Jones’ attendance at each regular meeting — with the potential for that rate to increase for special meetings and budget work sessions. The contract also stipulates that Jones remain present for the entirety of meetings.
If Jones were to bill the county for anything in excess of $2,000 for that portion of his contract, it would then be coded separately by the county, with the remaining amount being paid out of the Courthouse General Contractual fund.
In many counties, the county attorney also serves as the county counselor. Commissioner Nic Galemore told The Tribune that the $24,000 covered by the diversion fund will be shifted to the commission’s 2023 budget. Galemore also noted that the upcoming budget changes will serve to prevent conflicts of interest between Jones and the county attorney’s office.
Accountability
County Clerk Heather Elsworth suggested that commissioners should look into checks and balances for department personnel who frequently seek Jones’ input. Elsworth’s main suggestion was that excess funds as a result of the overutilization of Jones should be deducted from the budgets of departments seeking his input — and would then decrease the burden on taxpayers.
“(There) should be some kind of guidance, procedures or policies for people if they need to reach out to the counselor,” Elsworth said. “If it’s accessible to you and it’s not affecting you, and you don’t have to think twice about it, then you just overuse it.”
Galemore said that the upcoming county counselor search has nothing to do with Jones’ performance or ramifications that his contract has on budget talks.
“Our county counselor has been here seven years, and we’ve done the (same) with our auditor,” Galemore said, adding that a termed contract for the position will be in place by the end of the year.
Based just down the street from the Erie Courthouse at Hines and Jones, LLC, Jones is free to throw his hat in the ring for the position. Galemore said during Thursday’s meeting that he plans on researching potential candidates for the position.
“Truly, the counselor is the commission’s counsel,” Galemore said.
Jones told The Tribune that he will “certainly consider” placing a bid to remain in the position.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the county for the last seven years, for sure,” Jones said.
Jones said he believes the commission’s plans are par for the course.
“I don’t think there’s anything out of the ordinary with it,” he said.
Jones’ duties as county counselor include drafting contracts, providing advice and feedback as requested by county personnel, and ensuring that county officials are adhering to Kansas open meeting guidelines. Additionally, Jones was heavily involved in contract negotiations for the Neosho Ridge Wind project.
Jones wouldn’t say whether he believes he’s been stretched too thin by county personnel seeking advice.
“Budget issues are not my purview or my expertise,” he said.
