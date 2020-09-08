The American Legion Post 170 9/11 Memorial Service will be held Friday, Sept..11 beginning at 7 pm in front of the Post building.
The American Legion extends an invitation to everyone in the community to attend this event with ample social distancing.
In case of rain, the event will be held indoors in the large meeting room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.