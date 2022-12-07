GREG LOWER
The Tourism Committee of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce completed its review of long-range plans Wednesday and will submit the plans to the Chanute City Commission.
The plans include 30 action items with the goal to promote and expand events and attractions, to promote sports tourism growth, to improve public art and other long-range wants.
Commissioners at past meetings have requested information on things the Tourism Committee has accomplished and its long-range plans, which the commission receives on at least a yearly basis.
For 2023, the Chamber has an additional $25,000 that can be requested for projects. Chamber Director Jane Brophy said next year’s plans may include a new website and to add an information kiosk at the Santa Fe Park ballfields after renovation is completed.
In other business, the Tourism Committee approved a $500 grant to the Blue Comet Theatre League for the March 2-5 production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
Main Street Chanute Director Jillian Wilson, who is stage manager for the Chanute High School production, said “The Play That Goes Wrong” has a tight budget. Organizers want to reach out with posters and advertising to other communities and to area community colleges to bring people to attend the play.
The Chanute Art Gallery will assist in production by creating props, and other community members are taking part, Wilson said.
The funding is the final tourism grant of 2022.
Brophy reported the sesquicentennial committee is proceeding with plans to bring performers of the Inspyral Circus for a Hullabaloo event July 1, which will include food trucks and other attractions downtown. Tentative hours are 3 to 9 pm, with a possible fireworks display in Katy Park.
Plans for a citywide church service for Chanute’s 150th anniversary may shift to the end of 2023 instead of New Year’s Day, Brophy said.
Bob Cross with the Chanute Art Gallery said the gallery is also making plans for its own 50th anniversary and some may coincide with the city’s year-long 150th celebration.
Committee members got to see Christmas ornaments on sale at the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum that Cindy Dent brought to the meeting.
