MATT RESNICK
Thursday evening’s regular monthly meeting of the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees opened with Brenda Krumm, dean of outreach and workforce development/Title III director, speaking out against the school’s re-enacted mask mandate.
The temporary measure goes into effect Aug. 16 — one full week prior to the first day of fall semester classes. The school issued a press release Wednesday afternoon to announce the protocols.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s most recent report revealed 2,700-plus new cases between Monday and Wednesday — with 120 of those resulting in hospitalization, as well as 35 new deaths. The cases are almost exclusively from the ultra-contagious delta variant.
Speaking as a citizen, Krumm opened her public forum comments by thanking trustees, NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody, and college’s internal emergency management team for their “diligence” in keeping faculty and staff safe during the previous school year.
Krumm then pivoted and said she would like to “express her concerns about the mask-wearing reversal.” The school has been deliberating for weeks on which direction to go since relaxing guidelines in May.
Krumm said she has been “approached by numerous NCCC employees” and “had one on the phone in tears today.”
“The back-and-forth stress of this situation has not been easy on anyone,” she said. “However, I do want to make it clear that the words I’m going to speak to you tonight are my words. Crystal clear — this is Brenda Krumm speaking my thoughts. I’m not speaking on behalf of anyone else.”
Krumm said she had “five thoughts” to share with the board. The first of those was that COVID-19 numbers have been going down in Neosho County, and that events like the recent Community of Immunity vaccination clinics had facilitated the rise in local vaccinations.
“That’s a great thing,” she said, citing data from the Neosho County Health Department showing that positive cases have decreased by 33 since Aug. 3.
While Krumm did accurately cite the county’s most recent health numbers, surrounding southeastern areas along the Kansas-Missouri border have seen out-of-control numbers.
Neighboring Bourbon County is at the top of that list. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Tuesday that Bourbon County has the worst case rate in the state with 1,066 out of 100,000 people, making it 10 times higher than the federal red zone threshold. The article noted the numbers equate to more than 1 percent of the county’s entire population having registered a positive test since Aug. 4.
The county also ranks among the worst in Kansas for vaccination rate at just 30 percent.
Krumm noted that the school is remaining at Level 4 of its COVID-19 response plan.
“Which clearly states that face coverings are recommended for those who are not vaccinated,” she said. “Recommended — not required.”
Krumm’s next point was that the school has issued exceptions to its mask mandate.
“Like, while eating,” she said, as trustees dined on their prepared meal. “And there’s no social distancing while eating. It seems counterintuitive to think that’s safe. But then sitting in a meeting with a mask on after you’ve eaten is safe? In my mind and my thoughts, that’s counterintuitive.”
Krumm said she is fully vaccinated and that she is not an “anti-vaxxer.”
“I believe in the vaccination; I follow the rules,” she said. “Returning to mask-wearing seems punitive to individuals like myself who did what we were asked to do.”
Krumm’s final point was that “It’s time to move forward, not backward.”
“The vaccine is here for those who want it and who can have it,” she said. “For those who don’t or can’t, masks are absolutely available and perfectly fine to wear.”
Krumm motioned to the board with both hands and said, “I believe it’s a time for ‘you do you, and I’ll do me.’ I do not want to be mandated to wear a mask. I am done with it and I am ready to move on.”
Krumm wrapped by telling the board that she loves NCCC and always will.
“This is where my heart is,” she said. “But I did feel compelled to share my thoughts with you tonight.”
After the meeting adjourned into closed session, Krumm told The Tribune that she’s “passionate” about the topic and that she does not want to leave the impression that she’s “in any way mad.”
“I’ll wear a mask — the rules are the rules,” she said. “I just wanted my opinion to be heard.”
After the meeting, Inbody told the Tribune what he thought about Krumm’s comments.
“That was her opinion and that is what public comment is for, for people to come and express their opinion,” he said. “I think it’s okay for people of good conscience to amicably disagree.”
The topic of mask mandates has been a hot-button issue as a new academic year is here. USD 413 went the opposite direction of NCCC, relaxing its previously-announced restrictions and making masks optional for students and staff. In contrast, Parsons, Pittsburg and Fort Scott school districts are requiring masks to start the school year.
“Each entity has to make the decision for themselves what they think is best under that particular situation,” Inbody said. “We weighed our information and input from various sources and we made that determination.”
Inbody called it a “temporary mask mandate.”
“It is not meant for the entire semester,” he said. “It is, in fact, going to be an item on our agenda for each of our Core Emergency Response Team (CERT) weekly meetings. It will be an item on the agenda whether we continue to mandate it.”
Inbody indicated that the school is already prepared for a potential easing of measures.
“We already have signs made up to switch back,” he said. “So if we switch because the numbers come down and hospital occupancy has improved, then we’ll switch back to ‘masks recommended.’”
Inbody said the county assigned Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center emergency medicine specialist Rebecca Manahan to be the school’s liaison for contact tracing.
“So she has been our source,” Inbody said. “She’s been our contact with the hospital since the beginning and oversees our interpretation of self-isolation and things of that nature.”
While USD 413 was advised by the Neosho County Health Department Director Teresa Starr to make masks optional for students and staff, the opposite held true for NCCC.
“We sought out those opinions, too,” he said. “Ultimately, for us it came down to our particular situation. And the fact we’re a 24-hour campus with residence halls and lots of different students from all over the region and the world. It’s not just locals that we have. So it’s a different paradigm.”
Inbody said he and the CERT team spent more time weighing this decision “than practically any other.” He noted there was no decision that was going to please everyone. We took two weeks to make the decision and we were getting some flak for taking that long,” he said.
Inbody added that “very few people enjoy wearing masks,” and that the school has attempted to be as accommodating as possible in relation to the new mandate.
“We didn’t take this decision lightly,” he said, “and we hope that it’s as temporary as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.