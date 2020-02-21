ERIC SPRUILL
Several businesses and individuals were recognized by Main Street Chanute on Thursday night at the organization’s annual meeting held at The Venue on Main.
The outgoing Board of Directors president Linda Petterson began the night by highlighting some of the past year’s events and accomplishments, followed by the awards presentation.
Nobby Davis, who serves as the Mayor of Humboldt and is the owner of Opie’s Family Restaurant, took home the John Barr Memorial Award. The award goes to someone who makes an investment in the downtown area.
“This award is for someone who makes improvements in our downtown district, and Opie’s did this while continuing to serve delicious food to the people of Chanute,” Petterson said. Davis also graciously prepared the outside east wall of Opie’s for a mural that Main Street Chanute commissioned for the 50th anniversary of Artist Alley in 2019.
The next award was the Volunteer of the Year Award, which went to Sheree Scarrow.
“She has been to every St. Patty’s Day Celebration. She volunteers every chance she gets and stays until everything for an event is accomplished. And she always has a smile on her face,” Petterson said. “She is the true definition of a volunteer and we greatly appreciate her help.”
The family of Hunter, Denise and Delaney Hastings took home the Carter Ward Memorial Award, which goes to someone with a commitment to the downtown area. Denise owns the Merle Norman store on Main Street.
“If you need a helping hand or a volunteer, they are always a phone call away. Denise is always willing to share her ideas. We appreciate their commitment and dedication to the downtown area,” Petterson said, noting that Delaney often tags along with her parents and usually steals the show, as when she dressed as an elf during the Christmas shopping season.
The last award was the Appreciation Award, which went to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. The award was accepted by hospital CEO Dennis Franks.
“Neosho Memorial hospital provides over 400 jobs to the area. Chanute is fortunate to have this hospital, which offers new jobs and new services. They have provided care for this community 24 hours a day and seven days a week since 1951,” Petterson said.
Franks joked that he himself has not been at the hospital since 1951.
Following the presentation of awards, the new officers were introduced. This included Shanna Guiot, president; Cherryl Olson, vice-president; Jamie Ortiz, secretary; and Debbie Shields, treasurer.
After the passing of the gavel from Petterson to Guiot, the out-going president drew a round of applause for her dedication and work for Main Street Chanute. Guiot had a positive outlook in 2020 for downtown Chanute, noting the well-attended recent planning meeting with community leaders and building owners; the re-establishment of Kansas Main Street through the Kansas Department of Commerce; and plans to work with other local organizations for the betterment of Chanute’s Main Street.
Board members for 2020 introduced by Guiot include Betsy Barney, Dan Mildfelt, Cherryl Olson, Kyndahl Shields, Jim Chappell, Gary Fail, Jacob LaRue, Tim Fairchild, and ex-officio members Jane Brophy and Matt Godinez.
