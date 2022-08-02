MATT RESNICK
Authorities have apprehended the prime suspect in the July 25 slaying of Blake A. Pearson.
Nicole Fox, 41, Topeka, was arrested Monday night near Humboldt on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Pearson. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation noted that Fox was arrested without incident and booked into the Neosho County jail. Fox faces several other felony offenses, including attempted murder and discharge of a firearm toward a Chanute residence, as well as felony possession of a firearm after a previous drug distribution conviction. Fox is also wanted by Shawnee County authorities for aggravated robbery in a July 16 incident in Topeka.
In the early morning hours of July 25, Pearson was found near the 1700 block of S. Highland Avenue with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
While Fox was considered armed and dangerous and likely still in the general vicinity of Chanute, the Chanute Police Department said she was not a threat to public safety.
“The Chanute Police Department would like to share that at this point in the investigation, there is no indication that this crime was a random act,” said a July 25 Facebook post. “We can also assure the Chanute community that multiple law enforcement agencies are focused on resolving this case and holding the person responsible accountable.”
The agencies involved in Fox’s arrest included the KBI, CPD, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the US Marshal.
