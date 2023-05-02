USD 413 has reached a tipping point regarding its policy on transgender issues.
Despite outside pressure, the board has remained steadfast that it will adhere to federal guidelines. The latest proposal from the Biden administration is focused on the protection of transgender identity. The proposed rule would establish that policies violate Title IX “when they categorically ban transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity just because of who they are,” according to the Department of Education.
The Biden administration’s original guidance directed schools and universities to treat transgender students according to their gender identity. Deviating from federal guidelines and discriminating against transgender students could expose the district to legal action. Biden’s latest iteration to protect transgender people also gives the Department of Education broad latitude to investigate districts and withhold federal funding if they’re deemed to be in violation of the rule, a point of emphasis made on numerous occasions by Chanute Superintendent Kellen Adams.
On average, federal funding is close to 10 percent of the total funding for K-12 school districts nationwide.
Deep divisions
The Kansas legislature’s recently-passed anti-transgender bathroom law is considered the most restrictive in the country. The law came to pass after the Republican-controlled legislature narrowly overrode Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto. The new law takes effect July 1.
Monday night’s Board of Education discussion centered on that approaching date, and whether the district will comply with federal or state guidelines.
Board members Ross Hendrickson and James McKinney have made clear their desire to see the restrictive policy implemented, while the remaining board members want further input from legal counsel. McKinney made a failed motion at the March BOE meeting to implement the policy, while Hendrickson said during Monday’s meeting that he’s inclined to follow state law.
Hendrickson’s remarks came on the heels of board member Heather Guernsey’s comments that some aspects of the bill were not implicitly spelled out. She questioned the logistics of how students would be policed, and the judgment calls that will likely ensue.
“I’ve read the bill and, in my opinion, it’s pretty straightforward,” Hendrickson countered.
While the district utilizes three different legal teams, Hendrickson said that he did not have a problem with whomever the district sought out for legal advice on the divisive issue.
“I’m only speaking for myself, but I believe that we should be following state law,” he said.
Hendrickson brought his views on the issue into even sharper focus, noting that he believes Kansas’ GOP supermajority reflects the will of Kansans more than the federal government.
“I’m a believer that those that govern closest to us govern best,” he said. “The Kansas legislature has a much better feeling of what we’re trying to accomplish here than those in (Washington) DC.
“I’m very interested in what legal counsel has to say, but I’m going to be inclined to follow state law.”
Hendrickson noted that the community has shown that it “overwhelmingly supports” a restrictive transgender policy. Board member Cassie Cleaver pushed back on the assertion.
“I’ve heard opinions from our community on both sides,” she said, “and have heard a lot of times that people are really thankful we have followed state or federal law or whatever law it is.”
Board President Brad LaRue indicated that he will not formulate an opinion until hearing from legal counsel.
After the meeting, Hendrickson clarified his comment about the community.
“The people that have talked to me, that has been the impression I have gotten,” Hendrickson told The Tribune. “The people that speak to me and that I’ve talked to are overwhelmingly in support of that.”
Adams and Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester told the board that they will seek to have all relevant information from the lawyers for the June 10 meeting.
“I don’t think attorneys will give us advice on how to enforce any set policy, they will just help us create policy,” Koester said. “The action will entail the board saying ‘follow state law or follow federal law.’”
Federal or state?
Adams told The Tribune that he believes legal counsel will advise the district to fully comply with federal guidelines over state law.
“As far as I know, federal always trumps state,” Adams said. “If I’m reading the tea leaves correctly, I believe our attorneys are going to come back and (advise) to follow the federal guidance.”
Adams and Koester are now on the clock, with roughly 30 days to provide the board with updated opinion letters from legal counsel. Adams further noted that gender identity is now protected under both Title XII and Title IX federal civil rights law.
“If I was a betting man, I think that each (firm) will say that we should continue to side with federal law,” Adams said, adding that he believes the issue will eventually make its way to the Kansas Supreme Court.
Adams compared the current predicament to the legalization of marijuana in numerous states.
“I feel like it’s the same scenario, where you have a state law that is going to conflict with a federal law,” he said.
