Masks remain optional as USD 413 exposure numbers swell
MATT RESNICK
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is currently working through issues with its COVID-19 tracking system as they attempt to publicly identify outbreaks in school districts. Last week KDHE reported that there were seven active K-12 school outbreaks in the state, but did not publicly identify them.
KDHE Communications Director Matthew Lara told The Tribune on Monday that there are two criteria potentially hindering KDHE from making the determination on K-12 outbreaks. First, a minimum of five cases over a 14-day period must be reported by any one entity.
“For any ‘cluster,’ it’s five or more positive cases with a symptom-onset date within the last two weeks,” Lara said.
Second, local health departments must input all relevant data into the state’s COVID-19 tracking system, EpiTrax. They then have to link the COVID-19-positive cases to that outbreak.
“Our team is working with local departments and school districts to make sure everything is being answered correctly and that we’re tracking it,” he said. “So that soon, hopefully, we’re able to identify where those clusters are and with which school districts across the state.”
Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr indicated that local COVID-19 data has been sent to KDHE on a daily basis. As of Tuesday, USD 413 had 23 active COVID-19 cases, and a total of 44 since the school year began Aug. 12.
“That has grown a lot,” Starr said of USD 413’s COVID-19 case count, which also includes 322 close-contact exposures — a figure that represents approximately 17 percent of the district’s total student population.
“Exposures are going to be high because there are so many children around,” Starr said, noting that NCHD has been actively pursuing contact-tracing into the 300-plus USD 413 COVID-19 exposures. “We are working with the school and trying to track everything. We show who’s with who. We know who’s in the household together (and) who’s not. That’s how we track — it’s kind of like an investigation.”
Starr said they input that info into the state’s EpiTrax system and link it.
Kueser steps down
Starr also addressed the resignation of NCHD Medical Director Dr. Brian Kueser. Kueser told The Tribune that he’s stepping down from his role due to a lack of input locally on issues related to the global health pandemic, such as mask mandates.
Kueser said he was most bothered that he was not consulted either by Starr or USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams on the districtwide enactment of a mask-optional mandate prior to the start of the school year. Starr took issue with Kueser going on record regarding his philosophical differences with her.
“I believe in doing things professional, not in the public eye by the newspaper,” she said. “I don’t know when his final day is, but he’s already been replaced by me.”
Starr confirmed Monday that she has tapped an individual to replace Kueser as NCHD Medical Director, but declined to divulge the name. She said she would reveal that info to Neosho County commissioners on Tuesday. Later, at the regular county commission meeting, long-time Chanute physician Verdon Parham was contracted to take over Kueser’s former position.
Starr encouraged the medical community to band together during the pandemic.
“We need to be a team — we need to figure out how to work together, not work apart,” she said. “We need to do better. There’s no reason to be putting things in the paper.”
Starr emphasized that she provided Adams with several options during a meeting to which she was invited by Adams. Despite state and federal guidelines that strongly recommended indoor mask wearing for K-12 students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, one of Starr’s options was making masks optional, which Adams ultimately chose.
“It’s easy to make a call when you’re not living amongst the people you’re making the decisions for,” she said of the KDHE guidance. “Yes, I know that that was the best decision that (KDHE) needed to make. Yes, I know this (wearing masks) is probably exactly what needs to be done. But what I’m saying is — we still have to think of every aspect of it.”
Mask-wearing
During her meeting with Adams, Starr said she touched on the mental health aspect of mask-wearing among children, suggesting that it creates “learning barriers.”
“We see what it does to the children,” she said. “And I just couldn’t focus on what the (KDHE) recommendation was. I have to focus on every aspect. I want to know every aspect of how it’s affecting somebody’s child. And I got a lot of feedback that caused me concern.”
The concerning community feedback stemmed from Adams’ original decision to make masks mandatory, according to Starr.
“Did you see the depression and anxiety statistics from last year?” Starr asked. “We thought a lot about not just their physical health, but mental health — and many other things.”
Another issue Kueser had with NCHD was his belief that the department endorsed 413’s masks-optional decision. Starr said she supports Adams’ decision.
“I will support what he decided,” she said. “And I told him that that day. If he would have (kept) masks (mandatory), I would have supported that, too.”
Starr said she will “take as much responsibility as anybody wants to give me.”
“I don’t back down from responsibility,” she said, but added that the district’s decision was solely the district’s choice, “not mine.”
Her advice to the district was well thought-out, she said.
“The thing about it is, we love the kids,” she said. “And nothing was made with a rash decision. Of course, I didn’t make any decision — I gave options. I don’t know that we always have the right answers, but we make the best decision at the time we make it. And everything we do is something we thought out for a while.”
Despite his former role as the county’s medical director, Starr said that she did not ask Kueser to accompany her to the meeting with Adams because she was the guest, not in charge of who was included.
“I can’t speak for who was invited and wasn’t invited,” she said.
She also said she didn’t know everything she was set to discuss with Adams in advance of the meeting, and that she had planned on keeping Kueser in the loop.
“I thought that I would be addressing Dr. Kueser about a few things,” she said. “I keep Dr. Kueser informed.”
Starr said she was present at the meeting to “give choices” as opposed to “dictating one thing.”
“My main objective is to hear all sides,” she said.
Adams mum
On Monday, USD 413 Public Relations Director Jared Wheeler indicated that Adams would be unavailable for comment on the story.
“I think you’re going to have a tough time getting comments from Kellen, getting much information from him,” Wheeler told The Tribune.
Although Kueser explained in detail the reasons for his resignation from NCHD and cited USD 413’s mask-optional mandate as his biggest factor in stepping down, Wheeler said The Tribune’s recent article on Kueser’s resignation cast Adams and the district in an “adversarial role” to the “medical profession, medical community, and to Dr. Kueser personally.”
But, Wheeler acknowledged, “If that’s really the truth of the situation, that’s what you have to print.”
“I think that we were caught a little off guard,” he said of the article, which ran in the weekend edition of The Tribune. “Related to the COVID-protocol decision that was made weeks ago — I feel like, my goodness, man — how many articles are we going to get out of this?”
Wheeler noted that Adams’ administrative team took into account the latest state and federal guidelines prior to settling on its mask-optional policy. Those guidelines strongly recommend indoor masking.
“But (the team) also consulted other entities as well,” he said, adding that one objective in Adams’ decision was to provide K-12 students with a “vibrant learning opportunity.”
Another local medical professional who was consulted by the district was Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center CEO Dennis Franks. Franks also occupies a seat on the 413 Board of Education. He said that NMRMC officials advised the district to opt for universal indoor masking as a means to slow the spread of the virus.
Wheeler said that there was more than one perspective involved in regard to the district’s decision-making process.
“There are things related to best practices of teaching and learning that have to be taken into consideration as well,” he said.
