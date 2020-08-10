STU BUTCHER
A third Neosho County Panther product has made his way to Major League Baseball.
West Fargo, N.D. native Andy Young, infielder and outfielder, was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 1.
“It is official - Andy Young is a Big Leaguer,” announced longtime Panther coach Steve Murry. Later he posted, “Welcome to Andy Young as the newest member of the MLB Wall at beautiful Hudson Field (picture above).”
He joins Matt Strahm, San Diego Padres pitcher, also from West Fargo, and David Bote, an infielder for the Chicago Cubs, from Longmont, Colo.
Young, who transferred to Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind., was a 37th-round pick for the Cardinals in the 2016 draft.
The 26-year-old posted some strong hitting numbers during his time in the St. Louis farm system and he came to the D’Backs in the 2018-19 offseason as part of the trade package in the deal that sent Paul Goldschmidt to the Cards. The production continued for Young in his first season as a Diamondback, as he hit .271/.368/.535 with 29 homers over 540 combined plate appearances, split almost evenly between Arizona’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.
Young has mostly played second base in the minors, though he has logged a substantial amount of time as both a third baseman and shortstop, plus a handful of games in the outfield.
He started with a bang in the big leagues with a double and single in his first two at-bats.
Over the weekend, he blasted his first home-
run against the San Diego Padres.
They didn’t face one another in the series, but Strahm got to give Young his homerun ball as it was hit into the Padres bullpen.
Young, Bote and Strahm are all members of the Neosho County Community College Baseball All-Decade Team (2010-2019).
