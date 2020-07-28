Municipal swimming pools almost always lose money, and this year attendance at the Maring Aquatic Center was down significantly during a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Because of this, the Chanute swimming pool lost less money this year than the previous year, according to figures provided by the city manager’s office.
As of Sunday, the pool had made $5,924 in revenue this season, a fraction of the $51,977 it made by July 31, 2019. The pool lost $69,264 in costs over income, but last season it lost nearly $120,000.
Expenses are $75,188 (reported wrong in Tuesday Tribune) for the pool so far this season, which began late at the start of July. The 2019 year-to-date expenses were $171,854 with an opening nearly six weeks earlier.
In 2019, the pool’s revenue was $31,092 in swimming pool attendance, $5,375 from swimming lessons, and $14,832 from concessions.
This year, the pool made $4,623 from attendance and $1,286 from concessions.
The pool was budgeted for $260,300 in expenses this year.
