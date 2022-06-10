MATT RESNICK
ERIE — A host of outside entities put forth their 2023 budget proposals during Tuesday morning’s four-hour county commission budget session. It was the second such session commissioners have held in recent weeks.
CRDA
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez requested $20,000, the same as his previous budget. As for the Southeast Kansas Planning Commission, a separate entity that Godinez also oversees, he again requested the identical figure from the 2022 proposal at $4,786.
Godinez told commissioners that CRDA is primarily focused on housing, childcare and broadening its tax-base at the city, county and regional levels. He added that CRDA is also zeroing in on rural housing improvement districts. Additionally, he said he’s been working extensively with the county appraiser’s office to ensure that the Neighborhood Revitalization Program remains in good standing with the state. The amount requested for the SEK Regional Planning Commission pertains strictly to dues to remain a member and is calculated as a flat fee.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen asked Godinez how the CRDA will be impacted if his request is rejected. Godinez replied that the agency only employs 2.5 positions, and that he would have to cut the part-time position. He added that money would have to come out of CRDA’s general fund in order to fund programming and other initiatives.
“It would be a direct hit,” Godinez said.
In a reply to another line of inquiry from Klaassen, Godinez said that CRDA is partially funded by the City of Chanute through a 1/8-cent sales tax. Godinez told The Tribune he left the meeting feeling optimistic that his request will be approved.
“We have a great relationship with the county, and I look forward to that continuing,” he said.
Tri-Valley
Developmental Services
Tri-Valley Developmental Services’ Bill Fiscus requested a total of $70,000 – a $10,000 increase from the current budget. Fiscus explained to commissioners that he based his proposal on amounts already approved by Allen, Bourbon and Woodson counties. Headquartered in Chanute, Tri-Valley also serves those surrounding counties.
Fiscus said that he came up with the $70,000 figure because it’s what Allen County commissioners approved, and that Neosho and Allen counties are comparable in size and available resources. He said that Bourbon County commissioners approved $55,000 and Woodson County approved $23,000.
Another variable is legislation that may bump direct-care staff from $10.70 hourly to $15. Tri-Valley currently employs 61 direct-care staff in Neosho County.
“Hopefully, that will help with recruitment and retention,” Fiscus said of the potential pay-hike.
Klaassen asked Fiscus if the county was required to give any money to Tri-Valley.
“If we chose not to fund your organization, how would that affect it?” Klaassen asked. “Are we by law required to fund your organization at a certain rate?”
Fiscus indicated that he was not aware of any such policy requiring commissioners to fund Tri-Valley Developmental Services.
Osage Mission Museum
Osage Mission Museum Treasurer Jolene Born did not specify the exact figure of her budget request, but stated that she was only asking for a slight increase in the area of utilities.
Klaassen asked Born if the St. Paul museum would be able to survive if her proposal was rejected — a variation of a question she asked each presenter.
“The question you asked has crossed my mind many times,” Born said, noting that the entity would be able to navigate without county funding for a few years due to money Born socked away related to cashed-out 3M stock. “Whenever that happens, we will do whatever we have to do. If it’s close the doors, we’ll close the doors. We’ll manage what we can do.”
To the chagrin of commissioners, Born spent a portion of her presentation somewhat off-topic related to the commission’s recent signing of an anti-30x30 initiative resolution.
Equipped with a clipping from a recent Tribune article, Born further inquired about Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area, an entity loosely affiliated with the museum. Commissioners also inked a separate anti-30x30 resolution — effectively giving Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area the cold shoulder due to a perceived affiliation with the 30x30 initiative. Freedom’s Frontier has sought to assist Osage Mission Museum and others like them with grant funding.
After a long pause, 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff replied to Born’s question with an inaccurate depiction of the Biden’s administration’s federal conservation initiative. The effort is designed to preserve and ultimately designate 30 percent of the nation’s land and 30 percent of its freshwater by 2030, most of that abutting national or state parks.
“(The federal government) can come in and get a conservation lease on your (private) land and control what you can do and not do,” Westhoff inaccurately stated.
Biden has yet to unveil the actual blueprint as far as designation of the land and determinations related to that. That did not stop commissioners from adding to dialogue littered with misinformation.
“They just come in and take the land,” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore and Klaassen near simultaneously.
“There’s no revenue, you can’t tax it — so the county’s going to lose money on taxes,” Westhoff said.
“There’s just no local control, and it’s a federal program that could easily get out of hand,” Klaassen said.
SEK Juvenile
Detention Center
Southeast Kansas Juvenile Detention Center Executive Director John Kemp told commissioners that the Girard-based facility houses felony offenders 10 to 17 years of age.
“We’re kind of equivalent to the county jail in that we’re a temporary hold,” he said, adding that the facility holds 25 boys and girls.
Kemp’s requested proposal was not implicitly stated, and the county clerk’s office has not yet fulfilled The Tribune’s request for documents showing Kemp’s proposal. Kemp told commissioners that the facility’s budget has decreased by $120,000 over the past six years. Kemp said that, coupled with a decline in inmate population, was due to legislative action related to a felony-offender point system, and not necessarily tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kemp said that the money contributed by the 12 counties the facility serves is composed 50 percent of valuation-population for its 11 counties, and 50 percent for usage based on the past four years. Kemp added that the facility sees fewer Neosho County offenders compared to Montgomery County.
Fair Board
Neosho County Fair Board Director Kathy Brazle presented a proposed budget of $11,700. The budget request represents a slight increase from the ‘22 budget, accounting for higher costs for traveling judges. The requested amount for vendors was slightly down from the ‘22 budget.
“It’s hard to project for ‘23 when we haven’t held this year’s fair yet,” Brazle said.
Her budget request accounts for the areas of premiums, judges and awards.
“If the number of kids and exhibits increase, then the premiums increase,” Brazle said, “because the kids receive a small amount of money for ribbon grouping.”
SEK Area on Aging
Executive Director Cindy Lane requested approximately $37,000 for the agency’s 2023 budget. She said this figure was derived through the calculation of total costs of services rendered through delivery of meals.
“Since our agency is in Chanute, we probably deliver more than our fair share of services to Neosho County because we’re more accessible to those individuals,” she said.
Lane discussed outside donations.
“For Neosho County, our average donation is 12 cents a meal,” she said. “We ask individuals to donate at least a $1 dollar a meal, and that’s also what we’re asking you for.”
The agency receives a state match based off the county’s funding.
“So if we don’t get a fair share from Neosho County, then we have to make it up some other way,” she said, adding that the program itself does not generate much of any revenue.
Editor’s note: The Neosho County Conservation district was not present due to a conflict, while Southeast Kansas Mental Health was absent for unknown reasons.
