GREG LOWER
Trustees of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center approved a proposal to refinance almost $10 million in bonds.
Trustees approved the proposal at Thursday’s meeting and will present it to Neosho County commissioners at their Aug. 31 meeting. The trustees will then consider final approval at their Sept. 23 meeting.
Scott Crist, senior vice-president of public finance for UMB institutional banking group, met with trustees.
He said interest rates are near historic lows of the past 11 years because of strong demand and low supply. The refinancing would issue $9.85 million in bonds to cover bonds issued in 2014.
The 2014 bonds were issued to refinance 2006 bonds, which saved $1.5 million at that time. This year’s refinance will save $813,000, or $90,000 per year.
Crist said they are also seeing longer-dated bond issues, and there will be no penalty to pay the 2014 bonds. He said they looked at refinancing the hospital’s 2015 bonds, but decided against it.
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks told trustees new OB-GYN Dr. Dawne Lowden will start Sept. 1.
Chief Financial Officer Katie Tinsley reported July operating expenses were $4.57 million, which was $153,000 under budget. Net Revenues were $4.52 million for a July operating loss of $49,409. She said year-to-date earnings are better than the budget by $3 million.
