ERIC SPRUILL
The Neosho County Health Department reported 15 current positive cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, with 84 people in quarantine.
Numbers continue to drop countywide as there were 17 cases on Tuesday.
There has been a total of 173 COVID-19 cases in Neosho County, with 158 recovered from the virus and no deaths. Five people have been hospitalized in the county.
Allen County has reported a total of 43 cases with six hospitalizations and had its first death earlier this week.
Anderson County has four active cases with no one currently in the hospital. It has had 62 total positives and 58 have recovered from the virus.
Bourbon County reports 27 active cases as five new cases have been reported since Tuesday. There are a total of 184 cases there, with 156 recovered.
Crawford County has had a total of 1,011 cases, with Pittsburg State University being a cluster area — 5 or more cases in two weeks — with 12 cases in the last 14 days. The college also has 50 students in quarantine.
Labette County has 23 current cases and has had a total of 233 with 210 making full recoveries. Four people have died from the virus.
Wilson County had a total of 2 active positive cases as of Wednesday. They have had 55 full recoveries, five hospitalizations and two deaths.
Woodson County has four active cases and a total of 17 positive cases, with 13 making full recoveries.
To date there have been 55,226 cases in the state, with 2,766 hospitalizations and 621 deaths.
