GREG LOWER
City officials have expressed concern about when construction can resume at Playmakers.
Chanute city commissioners heard an update Monday after they voiced worries at previous meetings about the basement left behind after the two-story building at the corner of Main and Evergreen was destroyed by fire.
The former Oddfellows building has been demolished, leaving the remainder of the Playmakers restaurant and the basement under the lodge.
Commissioners said at their Nov. 8 meeting that there was a real possibility that someone could fall into the open basement. They recommended that fencing be added for safety.
City Manager Todd Newman said officials are also concerned that the remaining east portion of the building is open to the weather.
With winter coming, and even as it stands now, there are no guarantees about whether it is salvageable. The property is going through code resolution, Newman said, and may come before commissioners at the Jan. 24 meeting.
Owner Earl Bartholomew said he has received notice about the fence issues, but not about other problems. He said he has an engineer working on blueprints and is working on funding through a Small Business Administration loan.
At Monday’s meeting, Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the Bartholomews have obtained a building permit for reconstruction, which will be valid for up to six months. They have not started because of a lack of funding.
After the fire, Bartholomew said, he was told that grant and other funding was available, but said he did not receive assistance from the city or other agencies to apply. He has hired a grant writer and said that although he called the city, officials did not initiate contact in return.
Plans call for a one-story metal building using the basement and renovation to tie it with the existing structure. Bartholomew did the previous demolition, and said an engineer studied it beforehand. The engineer certified the remaining building, he said. “With winter going on, we’re just going to have to play it by ear,” Bartholomew said.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez said the owners have repaid a revolving loan with the city from insurance proceeds after the July 20 fire.
Bartholomew said he had enough coverage to pay the revolving loan and another loan from the city.
Part of the delay has been with finding contractors who are available and not short-handed. Bartholomew has not experienced supply issues yet, he said, and he salvaged the rock from the demolition.
If the city passed a code violation and proceeded with demolition of the remaining structure, normal practice is to attach the cost of demolition to the property. The city has no plans to take over the property, Newman said.
City officials had expected to receive 15 percent of the insurance settlement for the demolition, but Follmer said Monday the company had erroneously given the entire amount to the owners.
The city signed off on the check, Bartholomew said, and did not say anything at the time about the 15 percent.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bartholomew said the business was just getting back on its feet at the time of the fire. He had 30 employees, many of whom are either still waiting to reopen or are looking for other work, he said.
