GREG LOWER
Members of the Chanute Recreation Commission met a new staff member during Wednesday evening’s meeting.
Huntyr Schwegman is returning to Chanute after three years in Lawrence to take over as recreation programmer. He started at the beginning of the week and said his biggest goal is to set up weekend activities for teens.
Schwegman graduated from Chanute High School in 2018 and is a former summer day camp counselor at the recreation center and underwater photographer for swim meets.
Rec Director Monica Colborn also reported on new renovations in the rec center lobby. The CRC previously installed offices and a reception window on the west side of the doors, and is now installing a counter and office area on the east side.
Colborn reported that the 2020-21 audit will be presented in January and auditors did not have concerns. She also said that the center had 57 families totaling about 175 people at the Halloween Carnival, which will be an annual event. The next events will be the Christmas Carnival on Dec. 11 and the Daddy-Daughter dance in February.
She also acknowledged a personal donation for the Christmas Carnival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.