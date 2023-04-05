Schools closed, homes, businesses without power
GREG LOWER
A portion of a thunderstorm away from the main storm brought 70 mile per hour winds to Chanute around midnight Wednesday, destroying roofs, toppling trees and causing power outages.
Chanute public schools cancelled classes and several businesses closed due to either structural damage or power outages Wednesday morning. The storm damaged multiple building roofs, including the Chanute Memorial Building.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the main portion of the storm went through Allen County, but the cold front boundary pushed out straight-line winds in Chanute. The area was under a severe thunderstorm watch, but meteorologists did not observe any significant rotation.
An Automated Surface Observation Station at the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport one mile west of Chanute recorded the 70 mph gust at 12:07 am. A second thunderstorm went through the southern part of Neosho County later in the morning.
A Chanute resident reported the power going out at 12:04 am and the NWS received a call from the public of storm damage at 12:05 am Wednesday. The 911 system received a call at 12:15 am.
Neosho County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp said that based on photographs and other information, the winds downtown were estimated at 80 to 90 mph. A tree that fell in Katy Park, she said, took a lot of root with it.
Kent-Culp issued a verbal disaster declaration Wednesday and talked to all three county commissioners, but said a state disaster declaration and a federal declaration would require a threshold of $5 million in uninsured damage. Chanute is not likely to reach that, she said, and tornadoes in Andover and Augusta did not either.
Between midnight and 12:30 am, Kent-Culp received four weather advisories, she said, but none were sufficient to trigger the Code Red system. That would require either a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning. Allen County did receive a severe thunderstorm warning.
Multiple downtown businesses suffered damage to plate glass windows. City workers assessed the downtown damage with a drone.
Most of the damage is in a direct path.
Chanute city commissioner and downtown property owner Phil Chaney said 75 percent of the roof above the Venue was gone and half of the roof of another building in the same block of east Main. Chaney does not own the Venue.
“Hopefully they’re salvageable,” City Manager Todd Newman said.
The roof was also torn off of a former church at the corner of Forest and 3rd. The rear of the former Threadworks building, now owned by the school district, also collapsed.
It will take days to assess the damage and Newman said he hopes to have an update for the city commission at Monday’s meeting.
An engineer with the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office was in town Wednesday.
About half of the city lost power beginning at 12:08 am, Newman said, and by noon most customers were back up. Chanute received assistance from the Kansas Municipal Utilities, Humboldt, Iola, Gardner and Coffeyville.
About half of the roof of the Memorial Building was peeled back, and Newman said officials were getting quotes.
Some businesses that still had electricity were impacted by the loss of internet service.
Chanute police asked residents Wednesday morning to stay at home because of downed power lines.
An upper F0 or lower F1 tornado has the same wind speed as 70 mph straight-line winds.
The damages exceed those sustained from a hail storm at the end of February 2016.
