JOPLIN — Joplin police are investigating a multiple motorcycle accident from Saturday night on Main Street that left two motorcyclists dead and a third in jail on suspicion of murder.
Joplin police have identified the two dead motorcyclists as Taran Morris, 20, of Miami, Oklahoma, and Mark A. McGowan, 60, of Miami, Oklahoma. Morris’ motorcycle collided with McGowen’s motorcycle as McGowan was turning south out of Casey’s General Store, 403 N. Main St. Police arrested the third rider, Colton F. Goddard, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma.
At 8:44 p.m. Saturday, a Joplin police officer attempted to stop two motorcycles for careless driving in the 1500 block of Main. The officer saw the riders, identified later as Morris and Goddard, driving northbound about 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The officer was able to pull behind them at a red light at 10th and Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. As the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, the two motorcycles sped away. The officer deactivated his emergency equipment at Ninth and Main and disregarded his attempt to stop the motorcycles. However, the officer could still see the two motorcycles continue to drive between 80 to 100 mph in a 20 mph speed zone, running multiple red traffic lights, according to a statement from Joplin police.
A few minutes later the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a 911 report of a crash near 403 N. Main St. involving multiple motorcycles. Officers responded and located a debris field that stretched for a full city block. It was determined that the two fleeing motorcycles were involved in the crash with a third motorcycle.
Morris’ motorcycle collided with McGowen’s motorcycle as McGowen was turning south out of Casey’s General Store at 403 N. Main St.
James Harrison from the Jasper County Coroner’s Office responded. Autopsies are being scheduled for the two deceased individuals in this crash.
Goddard, who attended Oswego High School, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder in the second degree because of his alleged actions that resulted in the death of two other riders, according to Joplin police.
He has two traffic cases pending in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, one for speeding 31 to 35 mph over the speed limit and the other for operating a motorcycle without a valid license. He is to appear in court Sept. 20.
