JOPLIN — Joplin police are investigating a multiple motorcycle accident from Saturday night on Main Street that left two motorcyclists dead and a third in jail on suspicion of murder.

Joplin police have identified the two dead motorcyclists as Taran Morris, 20, of Miami, Oklahoma, and Mark A. McGowan, 60, of Miami, Oklahoma. Morris’ motorcycle collided with McGowen’s motorcycle as McGowan was turning south out of Casey’s General Store, 403 N. Main St. Police arrested the third rider, Colton F. Goddard, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma.

