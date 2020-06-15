GREG LOWER
Neosho County reported three more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend, while Crawford County exploded with 57 new cases.
Monday’s update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed Neosho County with a total of eight cases so far, and Crawford County up to 96. New cases were also reported in Labette, Montgomery and Cherokee counties.
The three new Neosho County cases follow two reported last week and one reported June 5. Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said one of the new cases is related to one from last week, and the others are not related. She said the some of the patients are from the same household. She noted that the patients are showing mild symptoms.
Neosho County reported testing 497 patients since the start of the outbreak.
“We’re super busy,” Starr said.
KDHE showed a sixth case Friday, but Starr said it was a person who worked in Neosho County but lived in another county.
On June 1, the health department reported that a Lenexa resident who visited Neosho County on business had subsequently tested positive.
Starr did not comment on the Crawford County outbreak of new cases, but said they are not related to the Neosho County cases.
One case in Wilson County and six cases in Woodson County have all recovered.
KDHE reported a total of 11,419 cases statewide Monday, with 988 people hospitalized since the start of the outbreak. There were 246 deaths and 125,543 negative tests. Roughly 6,420 have recovered.
The KDHE website showed 136 new cases reported statewide Friday, the highest one-day increase since May 18.
Montgomery County now has 22 total cases with three deaths and Labette County has 27 total cases. Bourbon County reports eight and Cherokee County reports 15. One person in Crawford County has reportedly died and seven have recovered.
KDHE shows one case in Allen County, but another website by the Reno County Health Department shows two. The person who tested positive is in isolation and the family is in quarantine, according to a press release from the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department.
Those who have had close contact with the individual have been notified.
Technically, this is Allen County’s second positive COVID-19 case. However, the first case was reported in someone who had not been in the state for at least three months but listed Allen County as a permanent address. That person has since recovered. Testing protocols count cases by using the person’s home address, regardless of the location at the time of illness or test.
Starr said the type of coronavirus test depends on where a patient goes to have it done. She said results take one to two days and she recommended, to be on the safe side, that people take the test whenever they first show any signs.
