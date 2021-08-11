MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – A staffing shortage has resulted in a pay increase to $15 per hour for City of Humboldt employees, beginning with the next payroll cycle.
City officials are hopeful the pay hike will attract prospective employees, as the city has been dealing with a 50 percent personnel deficit in its maintenance department.
“Our finance committee recommended that we increase the starting wage – and all wages below $15 – to $15 an hour,” said City Administrator Cole Herder.
Herder noted that employees have been leaving due to low pay, with the starting wage checking in at $11.84 hourly.
“That is Phase One to get us out this hole,” Herder said. “We’ve had several people under $15 leave us for other employment, and it has gutted our maintenance department personnel. We were concerned we were going to lose more, and also haven’t been getting applications for that rate (of pay).
“We have police officers who are making less than $15. We have several maintenance workers making less than $15 until they left.”
Herder hopes that pay raise will be a game-changer, adding that it only applies to full-time, permanent employees.
“I think it will make a big difference in the number of applications we get,” he said. “It will also help us retain the employees who were possibly looking other ways.”
Herder said the positions the city currently has open are exclusively in the maintenance department. Humboldt’s maintenance department is all-encompassing and handles utility, water line, gas line, sewer and utility work t.
The department currently only has five employees, which is five short of being fully-staffed.
“We had to contract labor to do a repair on the sewer a couple of weeks ago,” Herder said, “because we just didn’t have enough employees to do the job. So it’s getting pretty critical because it’s costlier to use the contractor than if we were able to use our own employees.”
The city’s previous minimum pay increase dates back several years when it was bumped from $10.10 to $11.84 hourly.
“We knew that wasn’t enough, but we just didn’t think the budget could sustain more,” Herder said. “So this will be a real squeeze on the budget. I’m going to have to be really cautious with the budget, and we’re going to have to be careful with our spending to accommodate this kind of payroll change.
Herder said payroll and benefits are the “single highest cost to operate the city.”
