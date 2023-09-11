The 2023 Chanute Mexican Fiesta is right around the corner. The event is planned for Saturday in its 106th year at the Fiesta grounds at Santa Fe Park.
“It’s very special. And it takes the community. We have such great support from the city, from businesses, from individuals,” said John Alonzo, president of the Chanute Mexican Fiesta.
“To have something that lasts over 100 years, it takes a lot,” he added. “It’s so fun to see our community come together and support the event year after year.”
Reyes Brisuela, Julio Verdin, Martin Ramirez and Theodore Ramirez were the first organizers of the Chanute Mexican Fiesta in 1917. Mexican immigrants arrived to Chanute to work on the Santa Fe Railroad. Some resided in boxcars in an area at the time called the “Little Mexico” section of Chanute, south of 14th and Forest. The immigrants also wanted to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810.
To kick off the festivities Saturday, there will be a car show at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Santa Fe Park. Money raised from that event benefits Shriners Hospital.
Mariachi Los Reyes from Wichita will perform from noon to 2 p.m. Noon is also the time vendors will open. DJ Conan will also be there at noon too.
Alonzo said the committee had to unfortunately turn away some vendors because it was at a capacity.
“We wish we had more space for everybody,” he said.
There will be about 16 food and drink vendors as well as other novelty vendors with purses, trinkets and toys for kids.
There will be bounce houses 3-7 p.m., which are free.
“The Fiesta committee has rented those so that parents can bring their kids out and burn some energy,” Alonzo said.
The evening program kicks off at 6:30 p.m. In particular, Alonzo is looking forward to the dedication of this year’s Fiesta and honoring Pete and Angie Zaragosa as well as Norman Carr, who have supported and devoted their time to the annual event over the years.
The Grupo Folklorico Izcalli from Kansas City, Kan., will perform 7-9 p.m.
The Little Queens, Abigail and Emma Narvaez, Little Duchess Selena Herrera, Little Princess Bryleigh Hinkle and Prince Beckett Ysusi, Little Queen Raelynn Caroll and King Carson Tait as well as Queen Keara Lopez will all be recognized and crowned during the program. On hand also will be the 2022 Queen and King Macie Clounch and Brock Godinez.
Los Elgi2, from Southwest Missouri, will be on from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
There also will be an open dance floor.
“The committee is looking to celebrate our 106th Fiesta and we’re hoping to see everybody out there,” Alonzo said.
