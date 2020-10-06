STU BUTCHER
Tim VanGotten has been around the race track since he was little, and a driver since the age of 13, but 20 years later at 33, he had the thrill of his life on Friday night.
The Chanute resident was the winner of the first of two 300-lap events of the Lonestar 600 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. First place brought a prize of $10,000.
“That was the biggest race ever in my career,” VanGotten said in a phone interview.
It is called an enduro race because, as the veteran driver says, the cars are built to hold together for 300 laps, avoiding stops in the pit area.
“It’s an old modified chassis, built just for this race,” VanGotten said.
Here’s how the Lonestar 600 website describes the competition:
“What really makes this race unique is the rules. The rules are geared toward having fun and safety. No real motor rule, no car style rule, no body rule, no shock rule ... you get the point. It’s a ‘run what you brung’ style event.”
Friday night, the field was allowed a break at the 150-lap mark. The winner is the driver who first completes 300 laps. There were more than 160 cars, so that’s a lot of lap counters.
When he totaled that number, first the checkered flag came out, then a red one, so he knew he could stop as the champion after right around four hours of driving.
It turns out he had a two-lap lead over the second-place driver.
How did he feel?
“It was fun!”
On Saturday night, when there is no stoppage, VanGotten was in the top three after 272 laps when he had a wreck.
He has gone to Texas for six years and was runnerup two times.
His engine builder Steve Stuart introduced him to the sport, asking him, “Would you like to do one of these races?”
VanGotten replied, “It sounds like a blast,” and Stuart came back with, “It’s more than a blast.”
“Now I’m hooked,” VanGotten said, noting they start talking about the upcoming event early on.
