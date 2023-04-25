Chanute city commissioners reapproved a Rural Housing Incentive District during a short agenda Monday evening.
The Kansas Department of Commerce rejected a previous RHID resolution passed in September, but allowed the city to resubmit the application for a project in the Osa Martin development. The project includes 20 total lots between Osa Martin Boulevard and Denman Avenue north of 14th ending in a cul-de-sac and on either side of 13th Street west of Osa Martin.
City Manager Todd Newman does not have information on why the previous resolution was turned down, and said the details were vague. Both Monday’s resolution and the previous one were based on resolutions from cities that were successful.
In other business, commissioners appointed a new member to the public library board and Mayor Jacob LaRue proclaimed this week as National Library Week.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Anita De La Torre to a four-year term to replace Linda Ashley. De La Torre is a former second-grade teacher and Ashley is completing eight years on the board.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild voiced his support of public libraries.
“I am an advocate for actually touching a book,” he said. “It makes a difference.”
In his report, Newman said auditors have been in Chanute and their report will be delivered in June or July. The audit looks clean, he said.
Colborn’s has entered a one-year contract to operate the restaurant at the city golf course clubhouse, Newman said. The previous operator, Dalton’s Back 9, was there seven years.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 814 and 814½ S. Washington, owned by Jacob Dale Clark; 416 S. Lincoln, owned by Thressa Cuin and Hazel McGee; 813 S. Steuben No. 733, owned by Steven R. Molina and Tina M. Blanton; 326 S. Allen, owned by Jessica Falkenstien; 511 N. Central, owned by Raymond A. Tredway; 214 N. Highland, owned by Anita L. Savala and Billy Lee Bancroft; 820 S. Central, owned by John D. Isaacs; and 1112 S. Highland, owned by Timothy A. Gericke, in violation of city code.
Near the end of the meeting, commissioners discussed issues with downtown buildings that have come up since an April 5 storm caused damage.
The city has held residential properties to a higher standard compared to downtown commercial buildings that are deteriorating, Newman said. He pointed to the expense spent on maintaining the Memorial Building, which would be a large investment for other downtown properties, he said.
Commissioners also discussed how upcoming changes in city trash pickup has created a lot of talk on social media.
