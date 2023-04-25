Commission 1

Staff and friends of the Chanute Public Library helped Mayor Jacob LaRue announce this week through Saturday as National Public Libraries Week during Monday evening’s Chanute city commission meeting. From left, LaRue, Library Director Jeana Lawrence, Linda Ashley, Linda Tiegreen, Dee Ann Parsons, Lydia Lewis. In back, Joan Newman.

 Greg Lower | Chanute Tribune

Chanute city commissioners reapproved a Rural Housing Incentive District during a short agenda Monday evening.

The Kansas Department of Commerce rejected a previous RHID resolution passed in September, but allowed the city to resubmit the application for a project in the Osa Martin development. The project includes 20 total lots between Osa Martin Boulevard and Denman Avenue north of 14th ending in a cul-de-sac and on either side of 13th Street west of Osa Martin.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments