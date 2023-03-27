GREG LOWER
HUMBOLDT – Drivers from two Monarch Cement Co. subsidiaries will compete in Nashville, Tenn., after the annual Truck Driving Rodeo Saturday.
Levi Hererra with Concrete Materials Inc. in Kansas City, Kan., and Eric Huhn of Kay Concrete Materials in Monett, Mo., will compete in the National Ready Mix Cement Association Drivers Competition Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
Herrera took top spot Saturday with 720 points and Huhn was runner-up with 710.
Matt Hudson of Springfield, Mo., Ready Mix was third, Adam Crouch of Kay Concrete was fourth, and Duane Morris of Concrete Enterprises South in Pratt was fifth out of 16 truck drivers.
The drivers Saturday represented 10 wholly-owned subsidiaries of Monarch, employing a total of more than 200 truck drivers. Each company provided up to two entries to compete in tests of skill at steering, stopping, backing and maneuvering cement trucks.
“It showcases our best and brightest,” Monarch President Kent Webber said, noting that this is the third year for the competition.
The competition also includes a written test and an inspection contest. Judge Jonah Weaver with Joplin Concrete said a cement truck driver’s talents are underappreciated.
“They’re really the guys that make or break your business,” he said.
The drivers took one of two trucks through a nine-station obstacle course to show how well they can drive in a narrow space, stop at a simulated railroad crossing, and other skills. The trucks are 28 feet long by 8 1/2 feet wide and weigh 35,000 pounds. The trucks are unloaded during the rodeo, and weigh 74,000 to 80,000 pounds fully loaded.
At one station, the drivers use a bowling ball hung from the back of the truck to knock down a set of bowling pins. The truck for that event was supplied by Kansas Sand and Concrete from Topeka.
The written test is derived from the NRMCA’s Mixer Truck Driver’s Manual and covers safety fundamentals, operations, product knowledge and environmental compliance.
The inspection station is derived partially from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration pre-trip that each driver is required to do daily.
The champion and runner-up, their significant others and general managers will receive all-expense-paid trip to Nashville for the national competition against 80 to 100 other drivers. The top three finishers receive a cash prize, and even those who don’t place enter a ballroom under a spotlight for the awards ceremony.
“We are optimistic about bringing home some hardware this year,” Monarch Subsidiary Operations Manager Justin Tucker said.
He said drivers work under adverse conditions, long hours and get yelled at by unprofessional customers and dispatchers.
“We appreciate our drivers and we hope this shows a small token of our appreciation,” he said. “With the driver shortage in this company, they are more important than ever.”
