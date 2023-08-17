Name: Scott Palser
Position: USD 101 superintendent
Schooling: Bachelor’s of business administration, Evangel University, 2004
Master's of science in teaching and learning, Colorado State University, 2019
Education specialist, Fort Hays State University, 2021
Years as administrator: Four
Most excited for: I am excited for the new challenge and the potential of USD101.
Goals: My goal is to become the premier school district in SE Kansas. USD101 is the district where students come first. I am extremely excited to be a part of this community and school district. #team101
Name: Morgan Gard
Position: Second grade
Schooling: Newman University, May 2022
Years of teaching: Second
Most excited for: The age group I will be working with as well as collaborating with my coworkers.
Goals: To provide a safe learning environment for all students.
Name: David Pitts
Position: High school physical education teacher
Schooling: Pittsburg State University, 1998
Years of teaching: 27
Most excited for: New challenges
Goals: To get involved in as much as many activities as possible.
Name: Kim Reazin
Position: Special education
Schooling: Newman University and Emporia State University
Years of teaching: Eight years as a special education teacher at McPherson Middle School; nine years as a special education teacher in Parsons; and eight years as the elementary principal at Altoona.
Most excited for: Getting back in the classroom.
Goals: I'm excited to be working at Erie.
Name: Makayla LeBlanc
Position: High school ag teacher
Schooling: Bachelor’s in ag education, Kansas State, 2017
Years of teaching: Six
Most excited for: Sharing my passion for agriculture with new students, and getting to grow a program. I am also hoping to develop a drive in the students to want to be leaders and sharers of agriculture.
Goals: I am really excited to be back in Kansas, and to get to spread my love of agriculture and the FFA program with future agriculturalists.
Name: Allison Palser
Position: Third grade
Schooling: Regis University
Years of teaching: 10
Most excited for: Getting to know the staff and the students
Goals: Get to know all of the traditions here in Erie School District
