GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners heard a request at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting from the Erie Fire Department for rescue equipment.
No action was taken after Commissioner Nich Galemore said he would like a week to figure out funding. He said it is not a question of whether he wants to spend the money, but he wants to determine where the funds will come from.
Zo Bohrer of Erie brought the $45,000 request to upgrade equipment to extricate trapped vehicle-accident victims. The current hydraulic “jaws of life” power unit is about 30 years old, she said, and the tools are 20 to 27 years old.
Bohrer said the Erie department is covering areas from the Galesburg Fire Department and provides extrication equipment for the St. Paul area. Thayer and Chanute also have the equipment.
County 911 Director Lori Nally said Parsons has said it will no longer go to the southern area of Neosho County, although it will provide assistance. Bohrer said the request is not just for Erie.
“It’s really for a very large area for the citizens of the county,” she said.
She questioned if the funds might come from the Neosho Ridge Wind project funding and Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked if it could come from the ambulance tax.
Southern county residents Curt and Jamie Janssen met with the commission to discuss problems with Jackson Road in an area they said should be maintained by Neosho Ridge developer Apex. They also discussed Kingman Road north of Galesburg.
Jamie Janssen said Road and Bridge Supervisor Mike Brown is not doing anything to make Apex take care of the problems. She said he has given callers a telephone number to contact Apex, and she said citizens should not have to contact the company.
She also said two high school students have done class reports on the condition of county roads.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said a report from road inspector Mark Houser going back as far as August said three miles of Jackson Road need attention. She said 16th Road, which is maintained by the county, also has problems.
Brown said he and the road inspector have been reporting issues to Apex on a regular basis. Commissioner Gail Klaassen requested a representative from Apex be at the next meeting.
“We’re the final word,” she said.
Brown also took heat from Elsworth over Houser’s hiring.
On March 12, 2020, the commission authorized Brown to hire John Short as road inspector and on May 18 Short was replaced by Houser. Elsworth said she had a commission motion in minutes and a contract for Short but not for Houser.
The matter came up when a two-cent change in mileage reimbursement effective at the start of the year created a $13 discrepancy in Houser’s pay.
Elsworth said it opened a window on possible other issues. “I am ringing the bell,” she said.
Commissioners voted to ratify the previous contract with Houser and sign a new one at the next meeting, retroactively effective Jan. 1.
Commissioners also voted to extend the county’s face mask mandate until the March 30 meeting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Galemore said he is not a fan of mandates, but the extra time will allow people to be vaccinated. He said he does not want a penalty with the mandate.
“I don’t know what good the mandate is without a penalty,” he said. “A 30-day window is not terrible.”
Klaassen also said she has talked to medical experts who asked for another 30 days.
A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled today at the Chanute Rec Center at 8 am for people age 75 and older, at 10 am for those age 70 and older, and after noon for those age 65 and older. Up to 1,100 doses will be administered and Galemore said it is open to anyone who receives healthcare in the county, not just residents.
The Neosho County Health Department reported Tuesday that 19 people in the county have died from COVID-19 with 34 cases active. That makes one new death, 23 new cases and 14 people recovered since a week ago.
Other business
•Brown reported that during the recent weather event, he had seven road graders and five plow trucks out, although three trucks have salt- or sand-spreading equipment.
•Commissioners approved overtime pay for road and bridge employees who helped the health department move furniture after a water pipe break in the recent cold snap.
•The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin work on US-169 next week, and the commission approved resolutions to lower the speed limit to 30 miles per hour on Chase Road between 200th Road and K-47, on Douglas Road between 190th and 150th, and on Elk Road from 150th to K47.
•Commissioners approved renting a bulldozer for the county quarry for up to four weeks and a roller from Foley Equipment to work on Elk Road for up to four weeks at $5,490.
•Commissioners approved pay for county employees at the courthouse and at the health department closed last week because of the weather and health department damage.
•County Treasurer Sydney Ball received authority to remove the vending machines at the Erie courthouse because of conflicts with the vendor.
•County resident Shirley Estrada met with the commission about payments to the county counselor, and Stan Basler discussed local appointments to the wind farm advisory committee and contact information for Apex and Liberty Energy representatives.
•Commissioners clarified a $100,000 allocation to Thayer from Neosho Ridge funds. The money is supposed to go half for public safety and half for infrastructure and officials there are debating how to spend it. Commissioners want an accounting of the funds, but will leave it up to the city how best to use it.
“To me, it’s a gift and that’s up to them,” Klaassen said.
