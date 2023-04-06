Matt Resnick
An article published this week by the Kansas Reflector framed the Chanute Police Department as commonly utilizing strong-armed tactics that border on corruption.
The Reflector’s assertions centered on CPD’s search and seizure and civil forfeiture practices, which the article intimates do not abide by Kansas statutes.
Civil forfeiture enables law enforcement agencies to make seizures of personal property, such as cars and cash that they have determined is connected to a crime.
Using data from 2021, the Reflector article noted that civil forfeiture settlement agreements made by the CPD far eclipsed the rest of the state. There were 41 by CPD and only seven others in Kansas.
“I don’t know that I would concur or agree with those numbers,” said Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston. “I don’t believe those numbers are necessarily reliable.”
Thuston suggested that the article was one-sided.
“The Reflector has a bias against forfeitures,” he said.
Thuston referenced a 2022 article by the Reflector on the same topic for which he was interviewed about the complex nature of civil forfeitures.
“A push three years ago for more accountability from Kansas law enforcement agencies that seize cash, cars and contraband — often without filing criminal charges against the owner — has generated a wealth of new information,” read the article.
“More than half of the law enforcement agencies have failed to report some of their seizures as required and have done so with the blessing of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is charged with gathering and posting the information on a publicly accessible website.”
The article said the KBI was skirting its own fine print.
KBI role
The role played by the KBI in reporting civil forfeitures was only briefly mentioned in the Reflector’s newest article.
“The way the (KBI) had set up the reporting, you weren’t able to necessarily rely on the numbers because there were so many issues and things that made it appear as if people weren’t doing proper reporting,” Thuston told The Tribune. “Sometimes the numbers don’t necessarily reflect everything because of the way it’s tracked by the KBI. The statute talks about the time frames in which you’re supposed to report things for civil forfeiture. That’s the timeline that the KBI was expecting these things to be completed and filed by.”
Thuston added that the KBI tweaked its website to make the reporting of seized property more user-friendly for law enforcement entities. The changes were supposedly prompted by CPD’s disparity in that area compared to the rest of the state.
“It was largely because of things from the Chanute Police Department,” Thuston said. “Because it didn’t really track or make it so you could accurately report things.”
Lacking context
Thuston indicated that the Reflector’s report further skews the numbers because law enforcement is not able to activate civil forfeiture proceedings if the property is being held as evidence. Thuston posited a hypothetical scenario in which an individual was arrested for possession of meth, and also found to have had a large sum of cash.
“I would want to use the money as evidence in the preliminary hearing,” he said. “One of the ways you can show that someone possesses drugs with intent to sell is if they have a large quantity of money. So you can’t start the forfeiture proceeding when the money is still being held as evidence. Those things were not even listed on the KBI site on how you can report civil forfeitures.”
Other Kansas counties may have reported fewer forfeitures, but the seizures were much larger in scope, Thuston said. He cited Geary County where major drug busts have been made along the I-70 corridor.
“It may take them a year or two before a single case is tried and they finalize the forfeiture,” Thuston said.
CPD Chief Chris Pefley told the Reflector about his settlement policy, which charges a $700 administrative fee for storage fees “in lieu of proceeding through a civil asset forfeiture action to return vehicles to their owners.” The policy does not apply to all individuals, according to the article, with fees varying from $300 to $800.
Thuston emphatically stated that he does not believe the Reflector’s findings rise to the level of corruption on the part of the CPD.
“If there was any type of corruption, you would certainly think that the KBI would take a look at it, since that’s who the Chanute Police Department has to send all of their data to,” he said.
Thuston said that civil forfeiture was set up by the founding fathers, and the Kansas statute authorizes its usage.
“Civil forfeiture dates back to the birth of our country. Do you disagree with our founding fathers on it?” Thuston said. “Civil forfeiture is as American as apple pie. It actually predates us as a country, because it was used to fight piracy, and has just continued to evolve.”
Thuston contended that CPD’s search and seizure tactics do not amount to a shakedown.
“One of the things that the Reflector article actually said was that there were always corresponding criminal cases,” he said. “There have not been any negotiations regarding forfeitures in criminal cases. The statute actually prohibits that. That’s the reason why they have to be done separately, civilly.”
Thuston criticized the Reflector’s assertion that his office was not following the protocols of Kansas law regarding documentation of forfeiture agreements. The article noted that such settlements must be in writing, reviewed by Thuston’s office, and stored for five years. Thuston believes that the article’s author, Duane Schrag, misinterpreted the statute.
“In the statute, it authorizes the arresting agency to settle. (Schrag) didn’t mention that in the article,” Thuston said. “The part of the statute that he cites is really referencing the formal forfeiture proceedings. The vast majority of these settlements are entered into before there is ever a civil forfeiture case filed.
“The statute also authorizes the agencies to employ their own counsel to handle the forfeitures. If the KBI has done them, sometimes they might use the Attorney General’s office to keep track of that. Because they have the right to go ahead and get their own attorney, especially if it’s a state agency.”
Settlements with defendants are typically seamless, Thuston said, and do not require other expenses such as attorney fees.
“Over 10 years, I can count on one hand the number of times that somebody has actually engaged the services of an attorney to try to do anything on a forfeiture,” he said.
Thuston addressed Schrag’s reporting that the CPD eventually returned a seized vehicle with the floorboards torn out and the vehicle in tatters.
“Perfectly legal,” he said. “If they tear things up, that’s almost always with a search warrant.”
Role of the K-9
Thuston also trumpeted the Chanute Police Department’s use of drug-sniffing canines, citing the force’s reputation in that regard as a deterrent to criminal activity.
“We have a dog on every shift,” he said. “Ninety-percent of the time, if you get stopped in the city limits of Chanute, there is going to be a dog coming to your traffic stop.”
With CPD’s reputation preceding itself, Thuston claimed that this has resulted in a precipitous drop in local drug stops.
“Because of the forfeitures, we’ve had defendants, cooperating individuals, and I‘ve heard from other law enforcement agencies that there are certain people who say they won’t come to Chanute with drugs,” Thuston said. “Because they know if they get caught, they’re going to go to jail and lose their car — and that’s better for our community.”
Thuston indicated that the Chanute City Commission is interconnected with CPD’s civil forfeitures.
“It’s been discussed openly on occasion at city commission meetings,” he said, adding that forfeiture revenue is deposited directly into the city’s coffers.
Thuston contends that money derived from forfeitures has been parlayed into a net-positive.
“Look at the DARE car,” he said. “That was from a civil forfeiture.”
