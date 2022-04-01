MATT RESNICK
VERACRUZ, Mexico — A group of 20 volunteers representing Living Word Assembly church spent spring break helping to better the lives of orphaned children in the Mexican village of El Higo. Several members of the travel group told The Tribune that the experience was heartwarming, and that several weeks later, they still feel profoundly impacted.
“Our goal was to go down there in fellowship with all the kids, and to lead church services in the villages that were deeper in the mountains,” said Hayley Graham, a Chanute High School junior.
After two days of grueling travel, the group’s immediate focus was to expedite the construction of the second floor of Casa Hogar Dayspring Children’s Home. Currently at capacity, the orphanage was in need of additional space in order to accommodate more children in need of a home.
“Building the second story of the casa took a lot of work because we made the cement blocks ourselves,” Graham said, adding that they then carried the cement blocks by hand across a yard and to the second floor. The group also hauled large quantities of rock and dirt to the second story.
“We had five-gallon buckets and an assembly line,” said Julie Weilert. “We filled them, passed them, dumped them and dropped them — and got that whole thing done in two days.”
While the work was labor-intensive in baking heat, Graham said it was a blast.
“We worked so well as a team,” Graham said, noting that the temperature hovered around 100 degrees, with no shade to be found.
Weilert said she was pleasantly surprised that her 13-year-old daughter Carlie eagerly anticipated more work.
“I had to make her stop,” Weilert said. “We even took some younger kids and all the kids were like that. Nobody complained and everybody was happy, smiling and working together. It was pretty amazing.”
Graham is a seasoned veteran of mission trips, with the journey to El Higo marking her fifth such experience. She said this one stood out above the rest.
“Getting to do hands-on work and actually be a part of a foundation that’s being built that’s going to touch so many lives,” she said. “We were just always hungry to do more on this trip.”
Graham said the rooms that the group helped to construct on the second floor will house children who were rescued from abusive homes and impoverished conditions. The orphanage also has a small school on its premises, she said, affording the children a better educational opportunity.
“Knowing that our hands were a piece of that is pretty awesome,” Graham said.
Love in abundance
Weilert said she was pleasantly surprised by how well-behaved the orphans were, in comparison to what she’s seen from foster children in the United States where psychological and emotional needs are often not met.
“When you walk in and see the way those kids interact, communicate, and just how they carry themselves — you would never guess that any of those kids would come from any kind of trauma,” Weilert said. “The things that go on there are just so completely amazing. The love there is abundant.”
“The casa is run like a home, and they treat the kids like they are their birth-parents,” said Pat Shrum. “They don’t treat them like they’re shuffling kids in one door and out the other.”
The orphanage houses children ranging from 2 to 17 years of age.
“A lot of kids that age out come back to help with the younger kids,” Shrum said.
“They want to go back and be there — that’s their family,” added Weilert. “They are promoting and helping these kids to grow up and make a difference — be a world-changer. These kids are going to college and coming back and helping, because they know how amazing that place is.”
Graham said the language barrier did not pose an issue, and that she connected on a deep level with several of the young children.
“We communicated so well without needing to speak the same language,” she said.
Graham warmly recalled that many of the kids remembered who she was, and asked the foster parents when she was returning.
“They would run up and hug me,” she said. “It’s just so cool that we only spent a couple days with them, but really made an impression in their lives.”
Weilert said she felt humbled by the experience.
“How in the world could I make such a great impact just for being there for three days and playing soccer and coloring with them?” Weilert asked. “I didn’t realize it was that big of a deal to them. I feel like they changed my life more than we did theirs.”
In addition to the bond formed with the orphaned children, Shrum said there was a lot of camaraderie in the travel group.
“After coming back, we feel like a family,” Shrum said. “That is one of the most awesome things about the trip.”
The weeklong experience also entailed a pair of trips to remote mountain villages for church services, led by Living World Assembly pastor Ryan Wheeler. It also included a children’s service.
“The whole way up there and back, we were singing Disney songs at the top of our lungs,” Graham said. “They sang in Spanish and we sang in English. It was such a blast.”
Local volunteers making the trip were Charles Sharp, Pat Shrum, Carlie Weilert, Julie Weilert, Grace Klaassen, Trusten Wheeler, Liberty Wheeler, Ryan Wheeler, Brahm Wheeler, Hope Wheeler, Samuel Wheeler, Grace Wheeler, Ezra Wheeler, Byron Westbrook, Hayley Graham, Gage Jesseph, Larry Horton, Kaleb Bradford, Debbie Boone and Olivia Dougherthy. Youth members represented Chanute High School, Chanute Christian Academy, Humboldt High School and Humboldt Middle School.
