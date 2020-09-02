THAYER — An event that began in 1911 will continue in 2020 this Friday through Sunday.
Thayer’s honored citizens for the 2020 Thayer Homecoming are Jack and Eloise Carrico and Ed and Levi Carrico.
On Sept. 7, 1970, Jack and Eloise moved to Thayer from Wichita with their three sons Bill, Ed and Gary.
On Sept. 11, they opened the doors of their new business Mama C’s, a family owned and operated grocery store with a meat market. Jack taught Bill, Ed and Gary the art of cutting meat his way.
Bill, the oldest, did several jobs outside the store before deciding to work full time in the family business.
Bill married a hometown girl, Kim Stiles, in April 1981. They have two sons Nick and Ben, who were also raised in the family business.
After 25 years of business in the building on Main Street, Bill, his family and friends moved Mama C’s to a new and bigger building on US-169.
On Sept. 14, Bill and his family will be celebrating 50 years in business.
Ed also worked at Mama C’s for several years. On September 10, 1992, he opened his own business, Big Ed’s Steakhouse. Ed’s is a place where people can enjoy great food, family and friends.
Ed’s son Levi also worked with his dad. Levi helps when can while he is working on furthering his education.
Crowning of the Homecoming Queen at the band shell will be 6 pm Friday, followed by the free watermelon feed at 7.
Queen candidates are Lydiah Gutierrez, Nyllegh Sallee, Shelby Raida, Bethany Umbarger, Ashlynn DeCoster, Morgan Babcock and Riley Hicks.
Other events include a baby contest, Home Ec food auction, car show, quilt show, “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams” parade, kids rodeo and games, Amateur Hour, and Mike Love Band and Jackson Taylor and the Sinners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.