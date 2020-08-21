GREG LOWER
Neosho County patients may not have the option of using hydroxychloroquine, the much-talked-about drug to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Kari Hamlin, chief of staff at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and Ashley Clinic physician, said studies showed a lack of benefit and even potential risk from hydroxychloroquine. In June, the Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency use authorization, and Hamlin said it is only being used as part of clinical trials.
There is no known cure for COVID-19, Hamlin said, adding that it is important to note that the virus, first recorded in 2019, is new and research is coming out almost daily on how to best treat patients.
Ultimately, a treatment plan should be a discussion between the patient and doctor based on current evidence, she said.
Although COVID-19 does not have a specific cure, doctors have drugs intended to limit the symptoms, mimic the immune system, and speed healing. Remdesivir, which limits the virus’ ability to replicate, and dexamethasone, which suppresses the immune system to prevent it from overreacting, are available at NMRMC.
Others described in national reports are still in the clinical trial phase and are offered through select facilities involved in that medication’s research study. Those may include Favipiravir, MK-4482, Recombinant ACE-2, Ivermectin, convalescent plasma, monoclonal antibodies, Interferons, and cytokine inhibitors. A listing in the New York Times described these drugs as having tentative or mixed results.
Updated numbers on Friday for Neosho County are nine currently active cases out of a total of 78, and 31 people in quarantine, down from 127 reported in quarantine Aug. 11.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Friday reported 74 cases in Neosho County, with 1,103 negative tests and five people hospitalized. The two most recent Neosho County cases were diagnosed Thursday. No deaths have been reported in Neosho County so far.
The 177,666 Americans who have died from COVID-19 in six months is more than the number of dead from the Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq War, Afghanistan War and all other military action since World War II combined. It is greater than the number of Union deaths in the Civil War and more than all US military deaths in the Asian-Pacific Theater of World War II.
COVID-19 is the third highest cause of death in the United States, following cancer and heart disease. During all of 2017, the next-highest causes of death were unintentional injury accidents, 161,370; chronic lower respiratory disease, 154,596; stroke, 142,142; Alzheimer’s disease, 116,103; diabetes, 80,058; and the combined total of influenza and pneumonia, 51,537.
